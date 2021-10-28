a-genuine-western:-donald-trump's-son-“fires-his-anger”-at-alec-baldwin

Santo Domingo. RD

A son of Donald Trump waited for Alec Baldwin “on the curve” with no doubts when he had the opportunity to take revenge on d, for being this actor the opponent of his father on the weapons of the US citizen. Donald Trump Jr. made fun of the Artist star by selling T-shirts on his website with the devastating message.

All zero weapons kill one people, Alec Baldwin kills one people, read about a legend about the t-shirts that Trump Jr. sells.

Of course, neither an offensive action was going to go unnoticed. Millions of users have criticized the son of the former president of the United States in social networks for such disrespectful sale.

Trump Jr. has received all kinds of insults.

The t-shirts are sold for the $ 27. 99 dollars.

On Instagram, A controversial son about Donald Trump invites his followers to get one of his as soon as possible.

He also openly published an edited image of Baldwin wearing the same outfit.

Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun on a prop that killed a director on photography Halyna Hutchins this past Thursday, during a filming on New Mexico on a movie “Rust”.