a-dominican-natti-natasha-is-nominated-for-the-american-songs-awards

Los Angeles, USA

A Dominican singer Natti Natasha is among the nominees for the American Music Awards (AMA), in a list headed by Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

The popularity of an actress on Disney with a singer-songwriter was scammed by her debut album on 2021 Sour, which earned her seven AMA nominations, including Artist of the Year with Best New Artist.

The awards ceremony I learned to broadcast live on ABC on 21 over November from Los Angeles. Kid winners chosen by enthusiast vote.

If Rodrigo wins a majority of awards for which he is nominated, that would put him on good company. Olivia Newton-John with Justin Bieber received four awards the first year they were nominated.

The winner out of five AMAs The Weeknd received six nominations, competing with Rodrigo on an artist of the year category alongside scam BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake with Taylor Speedy.

Reggaetn star Poor Bunny received five nominations, including the best collaboration by Dkiti Jhay Cortez disadvantage, competing scam 24 kGoldn with iann dior (Mood), Chris Dark brown and Youthful. Thug (Set off Wild), Doja Kitty with SZA (Kiss Me Even more) with Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon (Peaches).

Ur & B rookie Giveon with Doja Kitty also earned five mentions each. Regarding the category of new artist, Rodrigo ze measure which includes Giveon, 24 KGoldn, Masked Wolf The Kid LAROI and.

Instant, who currently holds the record for most awarded artist on an AMA story, could extend her streak to good. This year she is nominated for three awards, including favorite put album by evermore.

The AMAs added new categories this year, such as favorite trending song, favorite gspel artist perform, or favorite Latin group with.

The candidates on this last child Banda MS on Sergio Lizrraga, Caliber 50, Eslabn Armado, La Arrollladora Banda El Limn on Ren Camacho with Los 2 Carnales.

Latin music categories also include favorite male artist with favorite female artist, as well as album song favorites with.

Candidates include, in addition to Poor Bunny, the Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Kali Uchis, Karol Gy Rosala.

Rapper Go crazy Smoke, who was killed over 2020, is nominated over three categories, including Favorite Hip Jump Album with Favorite Hip Jump Artist, with the potential to win his first award posthumously.

Country star Morgan Wallen earned 2 nominations for country music categories, but her recognition comes with an asterisk on MRC Live & Substitute with, which produces the AMA awards.

Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur earlier in the year, leading to other award shows disqualifying him entirely or from certain categories. His 2021 album Dangerous: The Double Album passed 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard chart 200 of all genres, despite the controversy over his comments. He has since apologized and his music returned to country broadcasting after a temporary suspension.

MRC Live & Alternative noted in their press release that their nominations were based on the Billboard charts, but that they will not be included in the awards ceremony because their conduct does not align with our core values.

We plan to evaluate your progress in doing meaningful work as an ally of the black community and will consider your participation in future programs, MRC Live & Alternative said in a statement.