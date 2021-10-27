“The Witch”, a new Dominican horror film that hits theaters

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 27, 2021
“The Witch”, written and directed by Ronny A. Sosa, will hit local movie theaters this Thursday, taking advantage of the Halloween celebrations. With the performances of Manny Prez, Hony Estrella, Lumy Lizardo, Miguel Martnez, Irene Tamburini, Johanny Sosa, among others, the film explores the genre of terror.

The premiere of the film tells the story of a man who makes a pact with a witch to save his son’s life, but in exchange for a high price, it had its special premiere in the Caribbean Cinemas of Downtown, attended by the participating actors.

The film, produced by Aldea Film Studios and Legendario Films, has a soundtrack by the musician Sandy Gabriel.

Also present are Fausto Rojas and Guillermo Liriano, Qumico Ultramega, Orestes Amador, Pachy Mndez, Pio RD Scarlette Madera and.

