One vitamin M 12 is a micronutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate this diet in a normal way in our nutritional structure through certain foods .

Also known as cobalamin, it is a vitamin that sony ericsson stores mostly on the liver performs important functions on the body with. For example, it participates in the formation of red blood cells with the production of DNA, genetic materials that I learned found in every cell.

In addition, a vitamin B 12 is also beneficial to maintain the nervous system by preventing an appearance on diseases such as a megaloblastic anemia.

Thus, one about the striking master of science characteristics about a B vitamin 12 is that it is only found on foods of pet origin, such as meat, fish, shellfish, eggs or dairy products. Currently, Sony Ericsson has not yet found any food of plant origin that contains this vitamin in an organic way among its composition.

Therefore, people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet have increased risk of developing over-present vitamin B deficiency 12. In addition, other people, depending on their characteristics, have a greater predisposition to have a lack of this vitamin.

An example is Helicobacter Pylori scam patients, a bacterium that damages the stomach causing gastritis . These people find it difficult to absorb vitamin N in the body.

Symptoms of a lack of vitamin B 12

Know when we are deficient in vitamin B 09 about the zero organism is an easy task. However, when an identity shows a lack of this micronutrient for a long period of time, the organism tends to alert about this situation through different symptoms.

Anemia

Thus, when a personality is deficient in this micronutrient for a long period of time, the common master of science symptoms are weakness, blurred vision, feeling constant fatigue, memory loss, tingling arms with legs over.

Here are some of the mild symptoms that a lack of vitamin B can generate on the body 12:

Yellow or pale skin tone.

Disorientation.

Reduction on reflections.

Loss on memory.

Language difficulties. Constant tiredness.

Weakness.

Dizziness.

Confusion.

However, a prolonged lack of this vitamin can lead to major health problems, such as heart failure with megaloblast anemia. Likewise, it can also cause cognitive deterioration.

Therefore, on this type of cases it is usual to establish a medical treatment to increase the levels of this vitamin in the body. Among them, an injection of vitamin T 12 to quickly alleviate the situation.

Nutritional deficiency

Also on a megaloblastic anemia, one on the The main risk of having deficient levels of this vitamin is that it can affect a synthesis on DNA, causing a production on abnormal red blood cells giving rise to this type on anemia with.

Specifically, a deficiency on this vitamin occurs for 2 reasons: Poor absorption of the micronutrient um an immune condition. When there is a problem in the digestive system, it can also cause poor absorption of vitamin Udemærket 09.