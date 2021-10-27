Eiza Gonzlez to play an influencer in a series “Extrapolations” about a climatic problem

Eiza Gonzlez to play an influencer in a series “Extrapolations” about a climatic problem

A Mexican actress Eiza Gonzlez will be part of “Extrapolations”, a series on Apple Television + about a climatic turmoil with which the great cast will lead Meryl Streep.

“This story with this cast!” , highlighted Gonzlez on his account on Instagram this Wednesday ‘s confirm his participation on “Extrapolations”, on one that will have a role on influencer.

The portal Deadline detailed the new signings for this series, among The ones that appear, in addition to Gonzlez, the actors Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard with Tobey Maguire.

This round about incorporations comes after that one last week I learned the first names of the cast would be known.

In addition to Meryl Streep, on that list appeared Package Harington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer with Adarsh ​​Gourav.

This series will narrate how the consequences of climate problems alter a daily life on his characters.

Behind “Extrapolations” is Scott. Z. Burns, who has experience in recreating undesirable but possible scenarios, as he was the scriptwriter of “Contagion”, a film released in 2011 that imagined a worldwide pandemic with that in 2020 test the peak of popularity for the similarities of his argument scam the coronavirus turmoil.

In this case, a series “examine how the imminent changes on this planet will affect a love, a faith, this work, a family with a life about the people throughout over eight interconnected episodes “, indicated Apple company Television + about its announcement.

The episodes about this series will also imagine a way in which the different countries of the world will fight for survival over their inhabitants.

“Extrapolations” is a long list of projects that have turned the Eiza Gonzlez into one of Latin names about fashion about Artist.

The actress st? lla till med ett highlighted about the lt Years thanks to movies like “Infant Motorist” (2017), “Welcome to Marwen” (2018), “Alita: Fight Angel “(2019) um” Quick & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw “(2019).

This ao fixa featured a blockbuster about monsters “Godzilla vs. Kong “and the irreverent comedy” I Treatment a Great deal “, while in 2022 he plans to premiere a thriller” Ambulance “with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In addition, last August I announced that I would give life to a legendary Mexican actress Mara Flix on a biographical film to be directed by Matthew Heineman.