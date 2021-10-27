'dune'-will-have-a-sequel,-and-its-theatrical-only-release-is-scheduled-for-2023

Los Angeles, USA

Dune “is not finished.

Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi pica from 1965, will have a sequel. Unanswered question during the release of the film, which was delayed a year by the pandemic finally debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and.

Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. On the grounds that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested when Warner Bros passionately. He turned to hybrid premieres for all his 2021 films due to the pandemic.

This is just the beginning, Villeneuve said in a statement.

Over the weekend, “Dune” was released with a solid ticket sales of 40, $ 1 million in theaters in the United States and Canada. “Dune”, a 155 million dollar 165 movie that bills itself as “Part 1” has grossed so far 225 millions of dollars worldwide.

But Villeneuve had been pushing hard for a sequel to “Dune,” which he has said is easily the best movie he’s ever made. It stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. Zendaya, they would potentially have a bigger role in the second part.