comedian-carlos-snchez-announces-tour-of-dominican-cities

Santo Domingo. RD

Comedian Carlos Snchez announced his new tour of presentations called Carlos Snchez: Inmunidad de Rebao, which will begin this Friday 29 in October at the Alianza Juvenil, Una Romana auditorium; and to continue on Saturday 30 over October at Hard Stone Caf Punta Cana and on November 5 at the Universidad Main Nordestana UCNE auditorium.

Also, continue on November 6 the Gran Teatro del Cibao on, Santiago on the Knights; the 12 with 13 on November in the Manuel Rueda Room, Parque Iberoamrica, Santo Domingo.

Formally I return ‘s stage . During the pandemic we did small things in person, great virtual things, but we absolutely need to be in front of a large audience making them laugh. When I realized something in the pandemic, it was that I love my job, because I miss it. An interaction that the public has is my gasoline and my electric motor, expressed Carlos Sánchez when announcing his tour.

The Dominican comedian sony ericsson st? Lla till med ett maintained as one of the most consistent electronic innovators over the last ten years with this I learned to position himself as an inexhaustible artist.

During a meeting, he highlighted that together with a tour they will be filming their first documentary, which will be coming out on the summer of 2022. including interviews, experiences, the tour, among others. Likewise, it revealed that the display of the Gran Teatro del Cibao will be recorded with the best quality because they are in negotiations for international projection.

Carlos pointed out that zero establishments will be ing 100% over a capacity with which he explains that some are 50% with others are ing 75% that sony ericsson works with according to the truck authorities allowing. Those who purchase their tickets at Uepa Tickets before 30 October, have a 30% discount.

In these displays treat, as is normal, topics about a daily life with everyday that surely everyone learned will feel identified. That has been the reason why many people connect that includes my jokes, because I dedicate myself to expose on stage, what many of our homes with jobs live. New marital problems, new parental problems, talking about COVID – 19, and about a viralata dog that I have that sony ericsson believes to be a dog breed, said Carlos.

Carlos Snchez maintained that during a creation of the content about his present Immunity over Rebao there was a turmoil, just as it happened with others who admire comedians, with the idea that they wrote the best story about their career.

“Sometimes I think I just overwrote the best joke about my career, which means that everything I do about now on will be shorter than this. It has happened to me at other exhibitions as well, that I have created routines that I love so much. I fall in love with them, I like them so much, that I think that nothing better in the future will do. But hey, those are problems of the next display, but obviously it is not a problem for this present, concludes by saying the King of Have Up Comedy.

The tickets to see Carlos Snchez: Immunity on Rebao are on sale on Uepa Tickets, with on www.uepa.com. For more information www.carloscomic.com, um calling the offices on the different theaters.

In the next ten Carlos will announce more discounts to those who buy scam much in advance, for they must follow their social networks that, Twitter, Facebook electronic Instagram as @carloscomic.