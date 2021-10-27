authorities-analyze-investigations-into-alec-baldwin-case

Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings Wednesday in the fatal shooting on a movie set where Alec Baldwin fired a utility pistol, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director.

The press conference of Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies promises the first detailed public statements from investigators on the death of Halyna Hutchins, of 42 years, during a rehearsal on a New Mexico ranch in.

The sequence of events of 21 October has puzzled Hollywood professionals and sparked calls to better regulate firearms on sets or even ban them in the age of realistic computer-generated imaging.

Court documents say an assistant director, Dave Halls, took the lead. gun from a wheelbarrow and handed it to Baldwin, which was safe to use by yelling cold gun indicating. But the gun was loaded, according to a written affidavit from a detective.

Baldwin, 63, known for his roles in 30 Rock, The Departed and The Hunt for Red October. ), on Saturday Night Live in addition to his portrayal of former President Donald Trump, has described the event as a tragic accident.

Carmack-Altwies told The Associated Press before the press conference that the investigation It is still in its early stages, far from any decision on whether or not to file criminal charges.

He said that those involved in the production were cooperating with authorities and that prosecutors will not review the evidence completed until the sheriff’s office completes an initial investigation.

The pistol Baldwin used was one of three that a specialist in combat fire, or gunsmith, had placed in a cart He was outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records.

Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins and was wounded, told investigators that there should never be live bullets present near the scene.

The authorities seized three black revolvers, holstered gun belts, ammunition boxes, a rionera with ammunition, several used shells, and clothing and swabs with the believed to be blood.

Rust’s production has been plagued by workplace disputes since the beginning in early October. Hours before the shooting, several members of the camera crew left the set amid disagreements over working conditions, including security procedures.

It is unlikely that Baldwin, in his role as an actor, will be held criminally or civilly responsible for the tragedy. However, as a producer, he is among a long list of film associates who could face some sort of liability.

Colleagues have raised concerns about Halls’ safety record in two previous productions . Halls has not returned phone calls or emails seeking comment.

Rust Movie Productions, the production company, says it is cooperating with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and pursuing their own internal review of procedures with the closure of production.