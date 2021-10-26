this-is-the-true-importance-of-iron-for-health

iron is a mineral essential for the health of the human body. This mineral is responsible for the growth and development of the human body. In fact, iron deficiency can cause anemia , but what is the true importance of iron in health?

This mineral is vital for the body to manufacture hemoglobin, a type of protein present in red blood cells, whose mission is none other than to transport oxygen from the lungs to other areas of the body.

Iron is also a participant in the formation of myoglobin, a protein that is responsible for giving oxygen to the muscles. On the other hand, iron also contributes to the production of hormones and connective tissue.

In this sense, the body needs to nourish itself with a decent daily dose of iron, mainly due to important functions that this mineral fulfills in the body. In fact, the sufficient amount that we should take per day varies depending on the age, sex or type of diet that a person carries out.

Necessary dose of iron in the body

For this reason, the National Institute of Health of the United States has prepared an interesting guide with the necessary daily values. However, people who only consume foods of plant origin, should double the dose of iron that appears in the following list:

Stage of life Recommended amount Babies up to 6 months of age 0. 27 mg Babies 7 to 12 months of age 11 mg Children 1 to 3 years of age 7 mg Children from 4 to 8 years old 10 mg Children from 9 to 13 years of age 8 mg Adolescents (males) of 14 to 18 years of age 11 mg Adolescents (girls) of 14 to 18 year old 15 mg Adult males of 19 to 50 years of age 8 mg Adult women of 19 to 50 years of age 18 mg Adults of 51 or older 8 mg Pregnant adolescents 27 mg Pregnant women 27 mg Lactating adolescents 10 mg Breastfeeding women 9 mg

This is how iron deficiency affects

For have adequate iron levels, the main activity consists of consuming foods rich in iron, this being the main source of obtaining this micronutrient for the body.

However, it is more common in what appears to be a prolonged lack of iron in the body, which leads to pathologies such as anemia. In this case, anemia is undoubtedly the main symptom of a severe iron deficiency. This disease consists in that the red blood cells shrink and contain less hemoglobin than usual.

Thus, the iron deficiency leads to anemia, it has a series of health complications that we see below: