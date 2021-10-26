This is the true importance of iron for health

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 26, 2021
0 2 minutes read
this-is-the-true-importance-of-iron-for-health

iron is a mineral essential for the health of the human body. This mineral is responsible for the growth and development of the human body. In fact, iron deficiency can cause anemia , but what is the true importance of iron in health?

This mineral is vital for the body to manufacture hemoglobin, a type of protein present in red blood cells, whose mission is none other than to transport oxygen from the lungs to other areas of the body.

Iron is also a participant in the formation of myoglobin, a protein that is responsible for giving oxygen to the muscles. On the other hand, iron also contributes to the production of hormones and connective tissue.

In this sense, the body needs to nourish itself with a decent daily dose of iron, mainly due to important functions that this mineral fulfills in the body. In fact, the sufficient amount that we should take per day varies depending on the age, sex or type of diet that a person carries out.

Necessary dose of iron in the body

For this reason, the National Institute of Health of the United States has prepared an interesting guide with the necessary daily values. However, people who only consume foods of plant origin, should double the dose of iron that appears in the following list:

Children from 9 to 13 years of age

Adolescents (males) of 14 to 18 years of age

Stage of life Recommended amount
Babies up to 6 months of age 0. 27 mg
Babies 7 to 12 months of age 11 mg
Children 1 to 3 years of age 7 mg
Children from 4 to 8 years old 10 mg
8 mg
11 mg
Adolescents (girls) of 14 to 18 year old 15 mg
Adult males of 19 to 50 years of age 8 mg
Adult women of 19 to 50 years of age 18 mg
Adults of 51 or older 8 mg
Pregnant adolescents 27 mg
Pregnant women 27 mg
Lactating adolescents 10 mg
Breastfeeding women 9 mg

This is how iron deficiency affects

For have adequate iron levels, the main activity consists of consuming foods rich in iron, this being the main source of obtaining this micronutrient for the body.

However, it is more common in what appears to be a prolonged lack of iron in the body, which leads to pathologies such as anemia. In this case, anemia is undoubtedly the main symptom of a severe iron deficiency. This disease consists in that the red blood cells shrink and contain less hemoglobin than usual.

Thus, the iron deficiency leads to anemia, it has a series of health complications that we see below:

  • Tiredness.
  • Lack of energy.
  • Intestinal disorders.
    • Memory loss.
  • Decreased ability to fight germs and infections.
  • Control body temperature.

    • In the short term, insufficient iron intake shows no symptoms obvious, but when anemia appears and the body’s reserves are at zero, the ideal would be to give a change in our life and put ourselves in the hands from a specialist to end this iron deficiency.

    Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 26, 2021
    0 2 minutes read
    Photo of ksuadmin

    ksuadmin

    Related Articles

    With naive book, Macri tries to get back to politics in election year – Sylvia Colombo

    April 11, 2021

    Trump’s second indictment attracts more TV audiences than the first

    February 12, 2021

    When Israeli missiles strike Gaza, there is nowhere to flee – 14/05/2021 – World

    May 14, 2021

    Buenos Aires will have a sign in a metro station to celebrate Marielle Franco – 16/03/2021 – World

    March 16, 2021
    Back to top button