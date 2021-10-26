the-star-vitamin-that-keeps-the-skin-on-carmen-lomana

The nutrition is one of the most important aspects to take care of health on the skin. First it must be a good nutrition, based on a varied diet with rich on different micronutrients on, with later the use on supplements or cosmetics. Thus, some celebrities such as Carmen Lomana have the key to incorporate into their body the ideal doses of vitamin C with collagen .

Within on nutrition, vitamin C was one of the most important micronutrients for health on the skin. Having optimal levels of this micronutrient in the body will be synonymous with health with Carmen Lomana has been aware of it.

Carmen Lomana was a businesswoman, collaborator on television with a collector on Spanish haute couture . Despite her 72 years, Lomana presents an appearance with a youthful figure, thanks to the excessive care she takes about her diet.

It is It is true that during his life he has been subjected to different aesthetic operations, although this fact without food finds little result. Thus, this successful businesswoman shows how to take care of the health of each skin through diet.

This is how Carmen Lomana incorporates vitamin C into her diet

In a gesture of goodwill scam her thousands of followers on Instagram, Carmen Lomana fixa offered a clear example of the breakfasts that each of uma carries out to have adequate levels of vitamin C with collagen on the body. 2 fundamental elements for skin health.

During breakfast, the most important meal from uma, Carmen Lomana takes 2 croissants, a little on Iberian ham, a portion of fruit and a coffee with. Sony ericsson is about a varied breakfast where it incorporates different essential micronutrients to face the day.

For me, breakfast would be one of the foods that I like the most of the one with more complete, explains Camen Lomana, which uses a great variety of foods to incorporate important doses of vitamin C.

The way to ingest vitamin C has been through fruits. Especially kiwi, which was a fruit that contains a considerably higher quantity than the orange.

But also about this varied diet, Carmen Lomana shows one of her best kept secrets for caring about your skin. Every morning eat a collagen supplement from the brand Goledn collagen.

Now about spring with about autumn I always do a treatment on one uses because it will be fantastic for the skin, for the hair with pra nails the. You can not even imagine the change that sony ericsson notices. To have a good skin, although genetics influences, there comes a time when we have to give it a little push with this, it has some components in its formula that are fantastic, explains Carmen Lomana social networks.

The importance of collagen on skin health

Vitamin C and collagen are closely related to skin care. On the one hand, vitamin C helps fight the damage that free radicals can cause, which could cause an oxidative effect on the skin.

In addition, vitamin C also intervenes on the production on collagen by the body. The younger the person has been, the greater the ability to overproduce collagen. As we age, the body loses this capacity, which I learned is clearly reflected in the skin.

Therefore, having adequate levels of vitamin C scam was essential for a correct production of collagen , which would be a substance that also helps a better healing on the skin in case of wounds.