relationship-between-atorvastatin-use-and-diabetes

Atorvastatin is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products ( AEMPS ). It is a medication that has the quality certificate of the health authorities and indicated for specific health issues.

Thus, Atorvastatin belongs to a group of drugs known as statins, which help regulate lipids (fats) in the body.

Specifically, this drug It is indicated to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood. Normally, it is prescribed when a specific diet and lifestyle changes have not given the expected results.

Similarly, during treatment with Atorvastatin, it is usual for your doctor to indicate the performance of special diet low in cholesterol. It is a way to enhance the effectiveness of the drug.

On the other hand, this drug is also used to reduce the high risk of heart disease, even if the patient has normal cholesterol levels.

Relationship between diabetes and Atorvastatin

Like any medicine, the intake of Atorvastatin can also have side effects on people who take it. However, the fact that some adverse effects may occur does not mean that they will always occur. Rather the opposite.

Diabetes control

In this sense, one One of the strange side effects that can happen is an increase in blood glucose levels. Therefore, as explained by the AEMPS, it is usual for your doctor to control whether you have diabetes or the risk of developing this pathology.

And it is that the risk of diabetes is increased when the levels of sugars and fats in the blood are high; in addition to other factors such as overweight or blood pressure.

Your doctor will probably order a blood test before and during treatment with Atorvastatin. It is a way of predicting the risk of diabetes or other conditions related to muscle health.

Cases in which this medicine should not be taken

From the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), they also list a series of situations or circumstances in which it is not appropriate to take this type of medicine; since its ingestion could be counterproductive:

In case of being allergic to Atorvastatin or another similar medicine used to lower cholesterol and triglycerides.

If you are allergic to any of the other components of this medicine. In case of having or having previously had any disease related to the health of the liver.

If you have or have had unjustified abnormal results in liver function blood tests.

In case of being a woman of childbearing age and not using adequate contraceptive measures.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

In case of using the combination of glecaprevir / pibrentasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C.

In any case, the Atorvasta tina is a safe medicine in most situations. However, the AEMPS explains in detail in the medication leaflet the cases in which Atorvastatin should not be taken and the possible adverse effects that may arise.