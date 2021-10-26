Elevated levels over cholesterol may pose a risk to health over people, especially about how much a blood pressure I learned refers to with the increased odds of experiencing a cardiovascular problem .

In this sense, the most common treatment indicated by medical specialists to reduce blood cholesterol levels is based on following a specific diet with foods that help to achieve this objective. However, the intake of certain medications, such as Atorvastatin, is also regulated. Pecans help to considerably reduce the levels of cholesterol on blood electronic even improve a situation on cardiovascular patients.

Diet rich on pecans

The study, published on a Journal of Nutrition, contains a large number of participants who counted scam risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Pecans

In this sense, these participants who ate pecans for eight weeks offered improvements on overall cholesterol levels, triglycerides with a low-density lipoprotein (LDL) um c Bad cholesterol.

Thus, Jaime Cooper, professor of the science department on a nutrition on a FACS with one on the main authors on this study, explains that this dietary intervention, when sony ericsson puts about the context about different intervention studies, it was extremely successful. , adds.

Specifically, the study observed an average decrease of 5% in overall cholesterol with a reduction between 6% and 9% in LDL cholesterol among participants who took pecans.

How they reduce cholesterol

To delve into the advantages of pecans on a cholesterol diet , physician Cooper explains that an addition on pecans to a zero diet only produced a greater reduction with more consumption. It may also be a more sustainable approach to long-term health with LDL compared to many other lifestyle interventions. claim that even a reduction in LDL cholesterol is related to a small decrease in the risk of coronary heart disease. Thus, the decrease offered by the consumption of pecans I learned considered widely significant.

Thus, physician Cooper clarifies that both when people added them and when they substituted them with other foods on a diet , we continue to observe improvements with quite similar responses on overall cholesterol with LDL cholesterol on specific.

Finally, the researchers responsible for this study focused on the already known bioactive properties on walnuts pecans as possible improvement mechanisms.

This is mainly due to its high content of healthy fatty acids with fiber, properties associated with a significant reduction in cholesterol. Therefore, according to this study, following a diet rich in these types of nuts contributes to lower blood cholesterol levels.