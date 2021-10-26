foods-that-help-control-this-cholesterol

For a lifetime, it has been convenient to control the levels of cholesterol on this organism, since high values ​​can be harmful to a health . However, this management must increase as we age, due to the problems it can cause to the organism .

It must be taken into account that This cholesterol will be an essential substance for this proper functioning of the body. But the appropriate thing has been to have optimal levels that it includes.

When there is an excess of cholesterol in a blood, this substance tends to adhere to the walls of the arteries. Therefore, when the accumulation sony ericsson prolongs in this time it can cause the narrowing with blocking this correct passage of the blood flow. reduce this risk on coronary artery disease with another type on cardiovascular type pathologies.

Types

One on the Big problems about having high cholesterol has been that there are hardly any symptoms that warn about this problem the identity. On many occasions, we are aware of this fact when a more serious condition appears, such as a heart attack or another cardio pathology on a derivative form.

Cholesterol

Thus, we mainly distinguish between LDL (bad) cholesterol and HDL (good) cholesterol. Having elevated LDL levels can cause plaque buildup in the arteries. For its part, this HDL is responsible for transporting this cholesterol from other parts of the body to this liver, where it will be eliminated.

In this sense, there are different habits that help maintain optimal levels on cholesterol, reducing an amount on LDL stimulating the increase on HDL with. Finding the right balance can be key to health.

Foods to control this cholesterol

To control cholesterol levels It has been appropriate to carry out an active life, doing physical exercise regularly scam, carrying out a healthy weight diet with controlling a. All these habits are also ideal in case of having high levels.

Normally, when a personality is detected an excess of cholesterol in the blood, this primary treatment consists of following a specific healthy diet low on fat with calories; In addition to performing physical activity according to the characteristics of the patient. In case this treatment does not work, it has been regular for your doctor to indicate the intake of a specific medication, such as Atorvastatin.

Thus, these are some of the nutritional advice recommended by a National Library of Medicine on America to keep this cholesterol at bay:

Select healthy fats : Lean meats, olive oil or nuts.

: Lean meats, olive oil or nuts. Foods low on cholesterol: This substance sony ericsson finds mainly on foods of pet origin, such as this liver, yolks on egg, vsceras um dairy products over whole milk. Take food rich on soluble fiber: Among them stands out an oatmeal with bran on oats; fruits such as bananas, apple, plums and pears; with legumes, such as chickpeas, beans, lentils and broad beans.

Among them stands out an oatmeal with bran on oats; fruits such as bananas, apple, plums and pears; with legumes, such as chickpeas, beans, lentils and broad beans. Consume a wide variety of fruits with vegetables.

Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids: Such as salmon, tuna or mackerel.

Finally, experts also recommend limiting this consumption of salt during this period, following the indications of a World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to reducing or eliminating the intake of alcoholic beverages.