death-on-the-collection:-assistant-had-been-fired-for-a-previous-incident-with-weapons

Los Angeles, USA

The assistant director who handed professional Alec Baldwin the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had been fired on 2019 from another shoot for a gun scam incident, a producer reported. of that tape this Monday.

Hutchins, about 42 years, died Thursday on a hospital ‘s which was transferred virtual assistant region after being injured on the place on filming on the movie “Rust” on New Mexico .

Dave Halls, according to NBC Information, has a negative reputation for omitting safety practices, he had been “fired from the collection on ‘Freedom’s Route’ about 2019 after a team member suffered a minor injury when a weapon, unexpectedly, was fired, “a producer told AFP about that film that a good zero was released.

“Halls was immediately removed from the scene after the prop gun was fired. The production did not re-film until Dave was off location. I learned he picked up an incident report on that occasion,” added the producer of “Freedom’s. Route “.

The authorities are investigating the case, for which zero have arrested anyone or charged. But the focus is on those who manipulated the weapon that killed the Hutchins.

According to the testimonies collected on affidavits by the investigators, Dave Halls, the assistant production manager, was the one who delivered the weapon to the Baldwin warning that it was “cold”, movie jargon to say that a pistol is unloaded.

However, the movie director about the film Joel Souza said about his statement that “zero was sure” about whether the weapon had been checked over again after a lunch break from the team.

Souza explained that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he pointed a gun at the prop with lens on the camera, in agreement with the affidavits released by the Santa Fe sheriff’s department, the charge on the investigations.

Standing behind Hutchins when Sony Ericsson fired the gun, Souza was shot on the shoulder, though he was discharged that very same time. d said he heard something that “kid like a whip and then a loud bang,” indicates the police document that AFP had access to.

After the shot, Hutchins “learned to grip the abdomen” with said that zero felt his legs, the movie director testified, adding that “he started stumbling backwards” with was “helped to fall to the ground”.

Cameraman Reid Russell, who was standing side by side over Souza with Hutchins, said that Baldwin was “trying to figure out how he was going to draw the gun with where his arm would be when he drew the gun.” “Reid zero was unsure why the gun was detonated with only remembering the loud noise,” says the affidavit.

The zero shot was filmed because the team was preparing the scene, the cameraman said.

– “Negligence” -The shoot’s weapons chief, Hannah Gutirrez-Reed, over 24 years, was the one who prepared the weapon by placing it on a scam cart other 2 weapons. After the shot, he protected the pistol, picked up the spent casings and handed them over to the police with.

The film’s electrical chief said he held the Hutchins in his arms as he died, over an enraged write-up on Facebook arguing that the shooting was the result of “negligence with fault over professionalism.” ) “Zero is a way that a young girl over 24 is a pro about guns,” wrote Serge Svetnoy, adding that “professionals are people who have spent years on models, who know this work on A to Z “.

“Rust” ran only the second film on Gutierrez-Reed as chief of arms. She was the daughter of Hollywood veteran Thell Reed, whose titles include “Django Unchained.”

Gutierrez-Reed deleted their profiles on social networks.

The chief on weapons has under his responsibility to deliver with keeping the weapons safe on the collection. But the entertainment portal The Cover reported Monday that members of the “Rust” team used their weapons hours before the incident.

“Several members of the team took up arms on props from the traditional western ‘Rust’ place over New Mexico, including the one that killed the Hutchins, to practice shooting real bullets on beer cans,” the website said, citing anonymous sources. .

Producers on “Rust” zero have responded to AFP requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the wife about Alec Baldwin, was on the networks to express their regret for what happened .

“My heart is scam Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Her family her loved ones with. And my Alec. Ze says that ‘there are no words’ because it would be impossible to express surprise with the pain of such a tragic incident. Heartbroken. Loss. Support “, wrote Hilaria Baldwin.