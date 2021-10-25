Rubn Blades with Ozuna among the artists confirmed to perform on a 2021 Latin Grammy

Rubn Blades, Nella with Ozuna are among the first artists confirmed to perform on a Latin Grammy ceremony.

The Latin Academy on a Recording also announced this Monday the Paula Arenas, Danna Paola with D. Tangana as part of the nominees who will entertain the gala of the 18 November MGM Great Garden Market in All Las Vegas.

Blades, who be honored as Person of the Year 2021, sing accompanied by Roberto Delgado & Orquesta scam 20 musicians on stage.

As announced previously, a Banda Este Recodo on Cruz Lizrraga, Caliber 50, La Arrolladora Banda Un Limn on Ren Camacho with Los 2 Carnales will also participate on this program.

In their 22 of an annual edition, the Latin Grammys will be hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera with Roselyn Snchez and will be broadcast live on a Univision network starting at 8 pm in Arkansas (0100 GMT).

The Latin Grammy Premiere, a televised zero event on which the winners are announced on a majority of the categories, will be held hours before with a passage on line.

