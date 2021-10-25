Romeo Santos visits girls in San Cristbal who need help

Romeo Santos went to San Cristbal to visit several girls who need help to treat their health condition.

The multi-award-winning artist visited the house of Ana and Ma, the Siamese twins who were born glued through the chest sharing three little legs, an intestine, a bladder and the same liver.

So I also visited little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis.

the Jopame Foundation, popular for providing help to those most in need, the artist will join them to help various causes in the province.

In the images that have circulated on social networks you can see the artist together with the artistic producer Saymon Diaz in the girls’ house, talking with the parents of the minors.

Discreet as always, El Rey de la bachata has been in the country for several days. He was recently seen enjoying Baha de las guilas.