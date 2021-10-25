miss-rd-universe-already-has-a-stage

An edition 54 of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe to be held this Sunday 31 on October already has a stage, with an organization reported on beauty contest to be held on the emblematic Jet Place.

Some 15 candidates seek to be crowned as a new sovereign over a national beauty to represent the Quisqueya on the 70 anniversary of the Miss Universe to be performed from the Red Sea Eilat, Israel on the uses over December, which sony ericsson broadcast on almost 180 territories on everyone with attracting about 1. 300 million viewers.

This year the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2021 st? lla till med ett The candidates preferred to do things differently, from requiring a Covid vaccination card 19 until they are pursuing university degrees, belonging to social causes where they empower young people to use your image In order to promote tourism on its provinces.

The concept, according to the agreement of its director Magali Febles is to contribute a preparation on the applicants with disadvantage.

After a long wait anxiously about the fans, an organization of the Miss Dominican Republic Universe made the announcement a few ten years ago that the beauty pageant I learned to carry out this 31 about October on the Dominican funds.

This will be the best contest that ze fixa made; It is a great opportunity for the young women. The contest will be planned short master of science, said Febles a press release on.

The contest on beauty about the country, will be broadcast by a signal on Color Vision (channel 9), this year zero count the competitions on talent, nor on typical costume, there will not be actuality present either, this due to a pandemic situation on which sony ericsson finds the world.

We are looking for a young scam personality with commitment to your country that you like social works, I learned let train with ocean a young woman willing to give herself on her training for a representation about her country at the international level. We are going for the Crown, says Magali Febles.

The contest will be carried out complying with all the protocols on bio-security implemented by the authorities with what sony ericsson seeks to safeguard the health of the candidates with the attendees. event on coronation on a new sovereign.

Among the decisions adopted by an organization, in addition, on a limitation of the public ‘s Jet Fixed where I learned to take the event they must present their card on vaccination the One of the contest.

The tickets to enjoy the show are at a Jet Arranged sale Monday through Thursday with about the 8098193834.