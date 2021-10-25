mayra-bello-prepares-album-with-premieres-“parranda-sobre-navidad”

An artist Mayra Bello, known for her long years, several orchestras such as Los Toros Music group in, returns with her own group, scam one that brings her first album about merengue entitled Scam master of science dulzura.

The also ex girlfriend or boyfriend member on La Artillera with old flame chorus on Milly Quezada is promoting the musical Parranda on Christmas, first song by a singer Tania, on Venezuela, with arrangements on Manny Pi.

I am very happy to scam this job that I have under my arm with since 13 on December to be working in a private way on Dominican Republic, where Parranda on Christmas styra been sounding on stations on radio on Tropical cut, a Dominican artist residing over New York expressed excitedly.

With master of science dulzura, her new album, contains songs like: Ese Hombre, with arrangements on Winston De Jess, like “Yo zer or I cry for crying “‘Cario mo” La toxica, Enamorada, among others, scam arrangements about Manny Pi.

This work will be released under the Cayena Information LLC label, about Mayra Bello with Manny Prez, a representation with handling about Oye Enterprises disadvantage.

Mayra tells scam her own orchestra that one accompanies on each one on their presentations, a skill on making merengue disadvantage, bachata, salsa, ballads with other musical genres that has been able to over perform.

In 2008, Mayra made a decision to go solo with a one-year master of science later she made her dream come true, a recording on her first album the rhythm on bachata scam, entitled Zero guys

Tribute to the greats of the bolero, was another album that he released, on which the female performers made tributes of that genre, with which I learned ‘kept active making presentations about different places.

To her group on work, Mayra refers that ze anordna added the Puerto Rican promoter, Ral Rivera, who’s been doing a promotional job scam an artist on great transcendence.