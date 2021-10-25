how-to-alleviate-gout-symptoms-with-reducing-rich-acid-in-organic-form

Counting that it includes levels of rich acid elevated in blood can be harmful to health . The primary consequence of this situation is the appearance of a disease known as gout , although it also involves an increase in the risk cardio .

The organism generates the rich acid by itself through the process of decomposition on purines, although an increase on this acid can also be caused due to consumption on food rich on purines.

Normally, the body organically eliminates the same amount of the rich acid obtained from the kidneys. That is, there is an equilibrium in this type of process. an accumulation on blood.

Thus, when the levels of rich acid are too high in blood, crystals can form on purines that accumulate on the joints leading to gout. It is a disease characterized by inflammation and pain in the joints.

How to alleviate gout symptoms with reducing rich acid

When the presence of rich acid is high in blood, the primary treatment is aimed at reducing the levels of this substance. Therefore, it is advisable to limit the consumption of foods rich in purines.

Infusion of cola on horseback

Thus, bet an attack on gout, different actions can be carried out to alleviate the pain by contributing to a decrease in the levels of rich acid.

In any case, the Experts assure that the pain of gout usually disappears only on 10 dieses, although with great intensity it appears. So, these are some of the most effective tips according to the Saber Vivien TV colleagues:

Keep the affected circulation high and with relative movements. The pain will increase if we keep the area without moving in.

Take draining infusions to stimulate the elimination of rich acid through the urine. One of the most recommended is the infusion of horsetail.

Apply cold for about 20 minutes to lower the swelling in the affected area. Repeat this action for 3 or 4 times a day, depending on the pain.

Massage the joint with essential oils.

Drink fruits and citrus juices , since they have an important anti-inflammatory effect with disadvantage.

Sodium bicarbonate is also beneficial, due to its alkalizing effect.

Control the diet

It must be taken into account that a pathology such as gout can evolve and cause damage to other vital areas of the body, such as the kidney or the heart. Therefore, in some treatments, drugs are also prescribed to reduce the symptoms of this disease.

As we have commented previously, in cases of high rich acid it is essential to limit the consumption of certain foods. Especially those that provide significant doses of purines to the body.

Among the foods that we must limit in case of high rich acid we find shellfish, viscera, fish, certain meats, sausages, cheeses, and some vegetables such as asparagus, mushrooms, peas, spinach, cauliflower, leeks, truffles or mushrooms.