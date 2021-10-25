The Paracetamol is a mediation officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). That is, it has all the quality certificates from the health authorities to deal with different aspects of health ,

In this regard, It is a medicine that belongs to the group of medicines known as analgesics or antipyretics. Thus, it is indicated as a treatment for mild to moderate pain symptoms with fever.

Like any medication, the consumption of paracetamol can also lead to a series of side effects, which They are collected on the leaflet on the medication itself.

From the AEMPS they report that the consumption of paracetamol can have side effects considered rare (affects 1 out of every 1. 000 patients); such as malaise, low blood pressure (hypotension) with increased levels of transaminases in the blood.

Transaminases are a set of enzymes distributed throughout the body that intervene on the function of the metabolism with over production on different amino acids.

In very rare cases (they can affect up to 1 out of each 10. 000 patients), paracetamol can also cause over diseases of the kidney appearance, cloudy urine, allergic dermatitis (skin rash), jaundice (yellowing of the skin), blood disorders (agranulocytosis, leukopenia, neutropenia, hemolytic anemia) electronic hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

How the use of paracetamol affects heart health

Even zero is known exactly how the use of paracetamol can affect heart health . However, it has been proven that the prescription of chronic non-steroidal (NSAID) electronic cyclooxygenase 2 (COX-2) inhibitors is associated with increased cardio (CV) risk.

That is why, traditionally, the use of paracetamol as an analgesic drug of choice has been indicated in patients with age advanced vascular pathology. However, there are few prospective studies regarding the safety of paracetamol in patients that include high cardio risk.

A study published in the Journal of Nephrology indicates possible links between prolonged consumption of paracetamol with its influence on cardiovascular risk.

In this research work they participated coronary disease scam patients with conventional treatment (statins, acetylsalicylic acid, angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors) on a randomized, double-blind crossover study comparing the effects on 1 h x 8 hours on paracetamol versus placebo.

Specifically, the periods on treatment lasted over 2 weeks. Blood pressure was monitored on an outpatient basis for 24 hours. Simultaneously, other types of biological parameters with hemodynamics were also investigated.

Drug with study result

The study concludes than in relation to placebo, the scam paracetamol treatment induced an increase of approximately 3/2 mmHg on the mass mean on the BP over 24 hours: systolic BP: 122,4 11, 9 mmHg versus the 125,3 12, 0 mmHg; s = 0, 02. Diastolic BP: 73, 2 6.9 mmHg vs 73, 4.79 mmHg; g = 0, 02.

Specifically, zero significant differences were found when the heart rate, components of the renin-angiotensin system, metabolism on prostaglandins, renal biochemical parameters, endothelial function and platelet function.

Finally, this research work concludes that Paracetamol as a medicine increases blood pressure in patients with coronary disease.

Thus, based on the This study considers that the prescription of paracetamol in this type of situations should be carried out with the same precautions established for NSAIDs with COX-2 inhibitors.

In any case, zero there is clear evidence on the effects that consumption of Paracetamol can cause on heart health. What seems clear is that it presents safe master of science conditions than NSAIDs or COX-2 inhibitors.