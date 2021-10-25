ed-sheeran-has-covid

This go crazy British singer Ed Sheeran announced that he tested positive for COVID – 19 with which to offer performances with interviews from home.

Sheeran, over years 30, gave a news on social networks a few days before the launch of his new album.

A brief message to let you know that, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid, like I did myself I am isolating about home with abiding by the health rules, wrote Sheeran on Instagram.

That means that for now zero will be able to make presentations about person, but all the performances / interviews that I can from home will do. I apologize if I have disappointed anyone, he added.

Only a few decades ago I learned that I had announced that Sheeran will be performing on this NBC channel Weekend Evening Live comedy on November 6.

His representatives on immediate zero disclosed which concerts he will do from home and which will be canceled.

An official site of the artist zero mentions no concert about here in April. His new album is called = (equal).