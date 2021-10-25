Ed Sheeran has covid

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 25, 2021
0 1 minute read
ed-sheeran-has-covid

This go crazy British singer Ed Sheeran announced that he tested positive for COVID – 19 with which to offer performances with interviews from home.

Sheeran, over years 30, gave a news on social networks a few days before the launch of his new album.

A brief message to let you know that, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid, like I did myself I am isolating about home with abiding by the health rules, wrote Sheeran on Instagram.

That means that for now zero will be able to make presentations about person, but all the performances / interviews that I can from home will do. I apologize if I have disappointed anyone, he added.

Only a few decades ago I learned that I had announced that Sheeran will be performing on this NBC channel Weekend Evening Live comedy on November 6.

His representatives on immediate zero disclosed which concerts he will do from home and which will be canceled.

An official site of the artist zero mentions no concert about here in April. His new album is called = (equal).

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 25, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

With craters on the ground and crumbling canal walls, Amsterdam on the verge of collapse – 06/07/2021 – world

June 7, 2021

Colombian president says he will temporarily settle nearly a million Venezuelans – 08/02/2021 – World

February 9, 2021

Biden announces gun restrictions in attempt to stop US violence epidemic

April 8, 2021

Brazil miss Biden envoy’s first trip to South America – 04/10/2021 – World

April 10, 2021
Back to top button