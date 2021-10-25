“Dune”, large screens with small envelopes, leads a box office on North America

This new science fiction thriller “Dune” topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated gross of 40, 1 million dollars, according to the specialized firm Exhibitor Relationships reported on Sunday. .

This solid three-day display of an adaptation of a play on Open Herbert by Denis Villeneuve I learned about the same time that Warner Bros studios publish a small-screen film every medium on an HBO Greatest extent platform, a practice each master’s degree. Recurring science on the period of a pandemic once.

With a cast full of stars, led by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa Zendaya and, a film tells a story about a family that struggles over a distant future to survive on a treacherous desert planet.

“Dune”, with a clear environmental subtext, adds 180 millions on dollars over a foreigner, with Villeneuve, whose work on science fiction includes “Cutting tool Athlete 2049 “with” The Arrival “, he hopes that there will be a first part on a 2-opus fable.

In a distant second place was this leader about last week, a horror movie about General “Halloween night Kills”, scam 14, 5 million on dollars raised. A continuation of 2018 ‘s “Halloween party”, the film again starred Jamie Shelter Curtis, with one studio saying he will be back for another sequel this coming year.

A third place will go to a recent master of science Adam Bond on United Musicians, “No Time to Die”, disadvantage 11, 9 million over dollars. Daniel Craig plays, supposedly for the last time, the agent 007 taken on his retirement for a last mission.

In a fourth place he finds a movie about superheroes “Venom: Carnage released”, scam 9.1 million on dollars. Ben Hardy plays the role of the journalist whose symbiotic bond with the alien gives her superpowers.

With a fifth place it went to a new premiere on 20 th Century, an animated science fiction comedy “Ron’s Long gone Incorrect”, scam 7.3 million on dollars. Zach Galifianakis with Ed Helms are among the voices that tell the story of the socially awkward futuristic high school student who receives the flawed but good-hearted robot as a gift.

The rest of the best 10:

“Los Locos Addams 2”: (4.3 million)

“Duel last”: (2.1 million)

“Shang-Chi with a legend about the ten rings” (2 million)

“The French Chronicle” (1.3 million)

“Free of charge Man” (258. 000)

