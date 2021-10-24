When Female Gaga, before being known by that name, went to university, some of her classmates created a Facebook group: Stefani Germanotta, you will be famous never.

S , Stefani was the real Woman Gaga’s name. With, according to legend, a group, which can still be crawled on Search engines with Facebook, the real period was made years before the young artist rose to fame.

Now With a career master of science behind her laureates, Female Gaga returns a master of science to the numbers one scam Like for Selling time, her album on jazz with Tony Bennett. And we review her story of overcoming from that young woman who haters criticized, until she became a diva who continues to make history about.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, master of science known by her stage name Woman Coo , I was born this 28 about March about 1986 on Lenox Mountain (New York, New York), on a bosom on a Catholic home.

+ The family

Stefani will be a major over the 2 daughters of the marriage formed by Joseph Anthony Germanotta with Cynthia Louise Bissett. And through her veins with Italian blood, to a lesser extent, French-Canadian. He loved to participate in musicals with schoolchildren, the thirteen, already composed his first songs.

At the age of sixteen he began to act on stage trying his luck, without success, different castings in. He had a complicated adolescence and youth, in which eating disorders played tricks on him: I have battled bulimia with anorexia since the 12 years, he confessed on his website Little Huge.

With, although he began studying performing arts at a university, zero came to finish studies. On his place, he decided to focus on haters who had created, according to gossip, that Facebook group. , that when I was a lesbian, why did I have to wear those pints to go to class … They called me a bitch, and this. Sometimes I did not want to go to class many times, I confessed to an interview with Rolling Rock in.

That zero has been all, because I had a lot of hard master of science experiences: To the 19 myself repeatedly raped, confessed to an Elle magazine about 2019. And he added, also: my career has traumatized me in different ways over the years But I survived with moving on.

Despite the pitfalls, Stefani, a good before about being Female Gaga, zero left on interpreting his own songs on a New York night, accompanied by the violin. With, at the same time that the record companies rejected his demos, a young woman composed songs for other artists, groups including Britney Spears and The Pussycats Dolls with.

+ This monster about a fame

But, ‘s found on a scam road this producer Rob Fusari, love with music sony ericsson gave a hand on a fork into a promising future. It was from this that Stefani was renamed Woman Gaga scam, in recognition of Radio Gaga of California king (one of her musical influences).

I also learned to associate with another artist, Female Starlight, with together they created a scam cabaret influences with a burlesque show, avant-garde with daring, that almost seemed a prelude to an image that Gaga will have about this future: Woman Gaga and the Starlight Revue.

Thanks to her resilience with perseverance, Stefani made her way. Together with producers such as Martin Kierszenbaum or RedOne with, of course, Fusari, the artist began working on what would be her first album, The Fame (2008), which saw the light when ze cooled his relationship with the latter just.

His Just Dancing debut was number one over the United States with other countries in a short time. To that album we owe themes as mythical as Online poker Face, which also led the charts, had the great electronic unexpected success with, Paparazzi or LoveGame.

From his dark experiences scam a fame was born a second part , The Fame List, an EP about this that, in addition to songs like Alejandro or Phone, had one about his master of science mythical themes: Poor Love.

Thus, an indelible star was born that everyone We know, Stefani will spend a story being remembered as Female Gaga, although everything was beginning there. And a rest, it was history. Solitary you have to do the review for his albums.

Also on The Fame (2008), Born This Method (2011), Artpop (2013 ), Cheek to Cheek (2014) scam Tony Bennet, Joanne (2016), A Superstar is usually Born (2018) about a Shallow film about a former lead actress, Chromatica (2020) with Like for Purchase (2021) on new with Tony Bennet complete, along with the EPs with compilations, his award-winning discography on one that zero lacks great prizes such as Oscar with Grammy.

+ Extravagant

Always accompanied by her extravagant image, empowering what she suffered for this bullying: to be different. That is why she created a term Small Monsters for her enthusiasts for all those who sony ericsson identifies scam her with. always launched the message about resilience with struggle: That child, electronic even that adult, who is there with anordna gone through so many, I want them to know that they can get ahead, he said about 2019 to Elle.

I also st? lla till med ett broken stigmata about all mental illnesses: there is much shame about them, but it would be important for you to know that there is hope with possibilities of recovery, She said for a Born This Method Base (an NGO that finances herself).

Regarding her love relationships, also about Fusari, there were others. After the producer, Gaga was scammed by supervisor Luc Carl, with whom she ended up in 2011 despite having been compromised scam d. In between, because it was the interrupted love, I learned the relationship that the actor or actress and businessman Speedy Gonzales (Stefani’s friend since childhood) has and that includes this designer Matthew Williams.

Later he was with the acting professional Taylor Kinney, who got to commit also scam, but broke about 2015; that has an agent Christian Carino (ze they engaged but they cut in 2018), and, finally, that includes this entrepreneur Eileen Polansky, since the end of 2019.

But his love above all has been a music, that for one that he never stopped fighting despite ‘s bullying with the noes on a road. And, once again, it proves that sony ericsson was wrong, by reaching the best 10 which has Like for Selling with Tony Bennet on the Billboard 200, and at number one on the jazz charts .

An album was presented by an artist before on its premiere with a performance on streaming about collaboration scam shopping centers Westfield. An inauguration of the Academy Museum of Movement Images, his collaboration with Dom Prignon wines or a new eyeshadow palette, and other recent ones about an unstoppable artist events.

Meanwhile, social networks remain a number one in. On instagram, where has 49. 7 million followers, his last 5 write-ups exceeded 3, 100 million interactions (3. 130. 178 according to an article on reports to 12 about October). One of them was this promotional poster for Home of Gucci, a new Ridley Scott movie in which Gaga has a leading role. all those who tried to demotivate her with after about all the bumps she had to overcome. Because sometimes, being the monster would be, far from the defect, a virtue: that of having been born a star.