M Balvin apologizes for the movie about “Perra” with the Tokischa

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
m-balvin-apologizes-for-the-movie-about-“perra”-with-the-tokischa

This Colombian urban exponent L Balvin apologizes to those who felt offended by this video clip “Perra”, about a scam shared by a Dominican Tokischa with whom he generated a controversy over allegations that he offends a woman.

“I want to apologize to all the people who were offended, especially the women in a black community” with, T Balvin expressed this Sunday about a movie posted all the stories on his Instagram about.

A video clip generated a controversy about Colombia for being considered sexist, racist, sexist with misgina. Even a mother about M Balvin gave her son, also about a Colombian vice president, Martha Luca Ramrez.

“As a form on response with obviously respect I downloaded this movie eight days ago with seeing that The critics continued with this whole situation, that is why I am here giving face, speaking ‘s respect, “he added on an audiovisual he hung Ado this Sunday.

J Balvin expressed that “I always love it, till med ett been tolerance, love, integration, as well as myself fixa always liked to support new talents, on this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community with also empowers all women. ” also excuse me. A life keeps getting better every day. “

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminOctober 24, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Remaining part of collapsed building in Florida demolished by controlled explosion – 07/05/2021 – world

July 5, 2021

Peruvian economy stuck in middle income trap – 07/06/2021 – Latin America21

June 7, 2021
Photo of rich acid and bad habits that can lead to gout

rich acid and bad habits that can lead to gout

October 15, 2021
Photo of They certify a new effect of the lack of vitamin Deb in the body

They certify a new effect of the lack of vitamin Deb in the body

October 8, 2021
Back to top button