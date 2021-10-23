what-should-we-eat-to-enjoy-the-strong-immune-system?

An immune system will be a complex structure of the organism composed of different tissues, organs with cells that act with synergy to defend the body from different external threats, such as disease or infections .

Thus, certain times of the year on, it is regular for people to modify certain routines about life, such as food, sleep schedules or other activities. In this sense, some of these changes can cause an alteration in this organism affecting the action of the immune system.

For example, over periods of the year such as winter it has been common for them to increase an issue about fall colds, colds, or viruses. This is mainly due to an environmental change.

Although, there are a series of habits that directly affect the functioning of the immune system, such as adequate food, regular physical exercise, sleeping well or reduce stress levels.

What to eat for a strong immune system

What we eat regularly plays a role key in the function of the immune system. That is, if the feeding was deficient or inadequate, it can affect all the defenses zero act on the correct way with; but if we eat a balanced and complete diet, our immune system will appreciate it.

Olive oil

From Mapfre Health they remember that it is necessary to eat everything to adequately reinforce the defenses. That is, to carry out a diet as complete and balanced as possible, which allows incorporating the amount of adequate nutrients of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fatty proteins and.

In this In this sense, a high-fat diet can be detrimental to immune action. However, the amount of fats that we incorporate into our diet is also relevant.

In this regard, it is necessary to point out that monounsaturated fats that are beneficial for the immune system are mostly found in oil olive, nuts, blue or soy fish.

In the same way, eating regularly or dairy and probiotic products such as yogurt or kefir also helps to increase the defenses.

Which nutrients help to increase the defenses

Actually, the immune system needs a series of fundamental nutrients to adequately perform its protective function of the organism. Therefore, the foods we should eat to increase our defenses depend mainly on their nutritional composition.

Thus, these are some of the most important nutrients for the immune system, as pointed out from Health Mapfre:

Vitamin C: It is a nutrient that has the ability to deal with colds and colds. Mainly sony ericsson find citrus fruits with vegetables in, such as orange, kiwi, lemon, peach, papaya, melon, pepper, tomato or strawberries.

It is a nutrient that has the ability to deal with colds and colds. Mainly sony ericsson find citrus fruits with vegetables in, such as orange, kiwi, lemon, peach, papaya, melon, pepper, tomato or strawberries. Vitamin A: This vitamin helps maintain natural barriers against infections in the mucous membranes. Its main sources are carrots, beef liver, cherries, eggs, butter and apricots.

This vitamin helps maintain natural barriers against infections in the mucous membranes. Its main sources are carrots, beef liver, cherries, eggs, butter and apricots. Group B vitamins: They are found in a wide variety of foods, both of animal origin and of vegetable origin.

They are found in a wide variety of foods, both of animal origin and of vegetable origin. Zinc and selenium: They are two important minerals for the health of the immune system and found in almost all food groups.

They are two important minerals for the health of the immune system and found in almost all food groups. Iron: Present in foods of animal origin and of vegetable origin. It is recommended to incorporate it through the consumption of meat, fish or eggs.

Finally, vitamin E also contributes to improving the body’s immune response. We can find it in foods such as olive oil, green leafy vegetables and nuts, mostly.