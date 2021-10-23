classic-cinema:-“caught-with-no-way-out”

Caught with no way out OR Someone flew over the nest on the cuckoos the film that marked a professional who was later typified as the divine madman on the screen: Jack Nicholson. For this work he achieved a performance that earned him his first Oscar with the movie is composed of the cast with the argument that led to the obtaining of five (5) important awards from the Academy of Arts with Cinematographic Sciences of the United States.

The plot sony ericsson centers on an individual who has been accused of rape on several occasions with which on the bottom of his apparent mental imbalance he will be evaluated to be admitted to a Psychiatric Medical center scam a purpose about wanting to evade a prison. He thinks that it would be better to be in this medical center than in jail.

However, there is no worse prison than the one where I learned limit your ability to climb. Randall McMurphy has been a character played by Jack Nicholson with his contagious sense of anarchy that will put the routine of the place at risk by giving patients the air of hope or freedom “.

This virtual assistant will lead to a confrontation with a nurse Ratched in charge of the ward who was masterfully played by an actress with an Oscar winner for this film, Louise Fletcher.

In this course on his stay McMurphy be a causing over several episodes on which ze face ‘s established power over the medical center.

This character played by Jack Nicholson can pass as an individual who has an antisocial disorder on a personality, since sony Ericsson makes it difficult to adapt to all social groups with evidence of signs of aggressiveness norms. He frequently resorts to deception. He does not measure the consequences of his actions.

The work is a strong denunciation of the model of a care for patients with mental illness; since they are trapped and cannot get out of the amount of drugs that are supplied, and if they are altered they are taken to the electroshock room as the only way to bend them.

It is for this reason , which in the blog Psychopathology and cinema expresses the following to us: I consider that the film is a call to reflection, since it shows us that human side of the psychiatric patient who, although he has problems, is still a person, continues to dream, continues living; Well, many times in the practice of medicine we forget this and we limit ourselves to treating illnesses regardless of people’s well-being and what happiness is for them.

In addition, it invites us to remember that more Beyond the development of science, it is important to consider ethics and respect for human dignity, and to recognize the point from which we stop serving people to serve science, as has happened in the history of Medicine, especially when talking about procedures such as the lobotome.

In short, this result about a fight between an individual scam and one is decided with anticipation of the institution. A protagonist has been in different prisons; But the difference between a penitentiary and a psychiatric hospital is that in jail there is a release date while in an asylum depend on the guards who could argue whether or not he is healthy. Which perhaps could never happen.

Excellent film for people who like a drama at the highest level.

Curiosities

1) Ken Kesey wrote the original novel based on his experiences at the Veterans Hospital in Palo Alto, California. He wrote a first script himself, which was rejected by the producer, Michael Douglas. Kesey was disappointed that he didn’t even want to watch a movie.

2) The main options for the male lead role were Marlon Brando or Gene Hackman. They both rejected it and both regretted it after the tremendous success of the film.

3) For the nurse character Ratched, Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Page or Angela Lansbury were thought of but they all rejected it.

4) The film was shot in a mental hospital in Oregon. Many of the patients in the film were real patients who participated in it without knowing it. This situation gave rise to numerous anecdotes since, at lunch, dinner or going to bed, the orderlies did not distinguish the patients from the actors. One of the most affected was Vincent Schiavelli, whose peculiar physiognomy, together with an accurate characterization, led him to be mistaken as a master of science for one of the interns at one time.