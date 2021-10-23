An Alpha triumphs at the Madison Pillow Backyard in New York

This Dominican exponent of urban music, Un Alfa el Jefe, was crowned the successful urban Creole master of science of all time by filling the Madison Block Backyard in New York City to capacity.

This event that is part of his tour La Leyenda del Dembow, has been a master date of science expectations, since I learned the concerts were announced until a next use in December.

Some Twenty million people gave an appointment to ‘s historic event, where Emmanuel Herrera, named after this artist, gave a wide repertoire of her popular master of science songs, which were chanted by all the fans.

The star on one night said that this zero achievement is about him, if not about a Dominican Republic, the country that saw the birth of this talent on who today is considered a master of science, a great representative of the dembow genre.

Thank you to everyone here tonight. This success is not mine, this is from the Dominican Republic, express.

Among the guests on one night were Fernando Villalona, ​​Un Cherry Scom, J Balvin, Farruko, Dj Adonis, Tag B, Shelow Shaq, among others who accompanied on an unforgettable evening.