what-happens-to-the-body-if-we-eat-excess-seafood?

The rich acid is a substance that the body itself generates after the decomposition process of purines . However, the values ​​of this acid can also increase due to the consumption of foods that contain purines in their composition.

Usually, the through urine and feces, the body eliminates the same amount of rich acid that the body has generated. In this sense, it does not pose any danger to health.

However, when the body does not eliminate the same amount it generates, an excess of rich acid is produced in the body. If the levels of this acid remain high for a long time, it can cause the accumulation of purine crystals in the joints and lead to a disease known as gout.

For what is dangerous to eat seafood in excess

Elevated levels of rich acid are known as hyperuricemia and if left untreated it can be harmful to the health of the affected person. Having an excess of this acidic blood can not only cause the appearance of gout in, but also constitutes a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Seafood

In this sense, there are a large number of foods rich in purines that it is necessary to limit their consumption in case of having rich acid or to prevent having high levels

These foods include viscera, fish, certain meats, sausages, cheeses, and some vegetables such as asparagus, mushrooms, peas, spinach, cauliflower, leeks, truffles or mushrooms.

However, the greatest source of purines is found in practically all varieties of shellfish. Therefore, eating seafood such as prawns, prawns, crayfish, clams, galleys or lobster excess in, can cause gout.

And it can cause gout because the intake of shellfish provides important doses of purines to the body, which may cause an accumulation of rich acid in the blood. . Despite its incredible taste, it is advisable to moderate the intake of this type of food to reduce the risk of an increase in rich acid.

Drinks and rich acid

On the other hand, in addition to foods such as shellfish, drinking certain beverages is also detrimental to rich acid levels. Especially, alcoholic beverages such as beer or higher alcoholic beverages, such as rum, whiskey, brandy or gin.

Regarding the consumption of wine, different investigations have found evidence that it can cause in the body, depending on the amount of intake. Thus, with respect to rich acid, the most recommended wine is red, since it is the one that contributes the least amount of purines to the body.

In short, doctors like the rheumatologist Mariano Andrs Collado, of the General University Hospital of Alicante, clarify that it is easy to reduce the risk of acid-rich, provided that patients with gout are constant in taking the medications recommended by their rheumatologist and follow a healthy life in which they maintain a Mediterranean diet, control the body and do sports on a regular basis.