This is the relationship of vitamin D with skin diseases
vitamin D is one of the nutrients most important for health of people. Many researchers and scholars on this vitamin claim that the relevance of vitamin D for health is much greater than we can imagine.
Specialist Michael F. Holick or Dr. Matthews, who after important research assure that having adequate levels of vitamin D helps reduce the risk of different diseases, is manifested in this line.
Likewise, they add that it can also contribute to reducing mortality in the event of the appearance of some cardiovascular diseases, respiratory risk or cancer.
Functions in the body
This vitamin is known as the vitamin of the sun, since its main source is found in the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Although, it is also present in different foods naturally and can be incorporated into the body through the intake of supplements.
In any case, vitamin D is a nutrient that plays a leading role in multiple body processes. That is why on many occasions it is attributed the quality of a hormone and a vitamin at the same time.
Mainly, vitamin D is a key nutrient in bone health, since it has levels High levels in the body allow a better absorption of calcium and reduces the risk of developing bone diseases, such as osteoporosis.
Thus, among other functions, this vitamin is essential in the following processes:
- Improves the absorption of calcium and phosphate by the organism.
- Participates in the regulation of more than 300 genes.
- It is key to muscle movement.
- Fundamental for the functioning of the immune system.
Vitamin D and skin diseases
The skin requires a series of key nutrients to stay healthy you, young and elastic. But when we think of ideal nutrients for skin health, vitamin C, vitamin A, collagen or folic acid surely come to mind.
However, according to the colleagues of Waxes Believe
, vitamin D is also an important nutrient for skin health. And is that this vitamin helps improve wound healing and allows the skin’s protective barrier to develop correctly.
For this reason, having deficient levels of vitamin D could also lead to the appearance of diseases of the skin, such as eczema, white spot disease or psoriasis.
In this sense, different studies have confirmed the virtues of this vitamin regarding the health of the skin. Specifically, a research work concluded that people with deficient levels of this nutrient were more likely to develop infections in the form of eczema.
But in addition, vitamin D also keeps another with the skin relationship. And it is that to have optimal levels of this nutrient it is necessary to expose the skin to the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Of course, always in moderation to avoid the damage of radiation with.
The skin exposed to the ultraviolet rays of the sun causes the body to produce vitamin D after a complex process.