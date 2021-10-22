This is the relationship of vitamin D with skin diseases

This is the relationship of vitamin D with skin diseases

vitamin D is one of the nutrients most important for health of people. Many researchers and scholars on this vitamin claim that the relevance of vitamin D for health is much greater than we can imagine.

Specialist Michael F. Holick or Dr. Matthews, who after important research assure that having adequate levels of vitamin D helps reduce the risk of different diseases, is manifested in this line.

Likewise, they add that it can also contribute to reducing mortality in the event of the appearance of some cardiovascular diseases, respiratory risk or cancer.

Functions in the body

This vitamin is known as the vitamin of the sun, since its main source is found in the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Although, it is also present in different foods naturally and can be incorporated into the body through the intake of supplements.

Vitamin D

In any case, vitamin D is a nutrient that plays a leading role in multiple body processes. That is why on many occasions it is attributed the quality of a hormone and a vitamin at the same time.

Mainly, vitamin D is a key nutrient in bone health, since it has levels High levels in the body allow a better absorption of calcium and reduces the risk of developing bone diseases, such as osteoporosis.

Thus, among other functions, this vitamin is essential in the following processes:

Improves the absorption of calcium and phosphate by the organism.

Participates in the regulation of more than 300 genes.

It is key to muscle movement.

Fundamental for the functioning of the immune system.

Vitamin D and skin diseases

The skin requires a series of key nutrients to stay healthy you, young and elastic. But when we think of ideal nutrients for skin health, vitamin C, vitamin A, collagen or folic acid surely come to mind.

However, according to the colleagues of Waxes Believe