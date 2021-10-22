Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian investigative journalist who found a death as a filmmaker over the US.

Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian investigative journalist who found a death as a filmmaker over the US.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed by a bullet shot by Alec Baldwin during a shoot, was first an investigative journalist, born Ukraine and raised in a military foundation in Russia in, before moving to the United States, where she changed career with was the mother of a child.

Hutchins, about 42 years, born sony ericsson graduated about 2015 about The United States Movie Institute and was named about 2019 by a United States Cinematographer magazine as one of the filmmakers to follow about her specialty about a photography.

She was a director about photography on an action movie “Archenemy” (“Arch enemy”), directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

In your profile on Instagram I learned to describe as a restless dreamer addicted to an adrenaline with about that reddish colored public posted a last video this week uploaded by a horse.

“One on the advantages over filming a traditional western has been that you can ride the horse on your own free, “she wrote on her Instagram.

Hutchins was born in Ukraine growing up on a Soviet military bottom on the arctic polar circle, “surrounded by reindeer with nuclear submarines”, according to her profile on social networks.

The filmmaker studied at a National University in Kiev, where she graduated on international journalism , with worked as a journalist investigating British documentary productions with Eastern Europe, he recalled the BBC website.

Following the shooting during the filming of “Rust”, a filmmaker was transferred to good with a helicopter life in a hospital, but died before landing on the health center over Albuquerque, near the Father Christmas Faith, a state city over New Mexico, where sony ericsson was filming.

“I’m so sad for losing the Halyna. And so infuriated that this can happen in an established “, expressed the professional Adam Egypt Mortimer.

Then he added:” I was a brilliant talent with was absolutely committed to scam art with cinema.