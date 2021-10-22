foods-that-raise-blood-glucose-levels-the-most

For people with diabetes, having regular control over their blood glucose levels is essential, to avoid episodes of hyperglycemia (elevated increase in glucose in the blood) or hypoglycemia (significant decrease in glucose) . And in this aspect the diet plays a fundamental role.

Hyperglycemia is something that tends to occur more easily in people with type 2 diabetes. This occurs because many people make mistakes when eating and cause an involuntary increase in blood glucose levels.

Therefore, people with diabetes must what are the foods that contain a higher glycemic index to know. This is an aspect that is also beneficial for the entire population, since the constant accumulation of glucose in the blood can be detrimental to health.

Everyday foods that increase blood glucose

There are a lot of foods that tend to increase blood glucose levels , especially in people with diabetes. Although, we are going to focus on those that we usually consume in our daily lives, such as:

Bread

Sugar

Honey

Noodles

Mashed potatoes

Sugary cereals

Ice cream

Refined wheat flour

Corn starch, cassava

Jams

Bakery and pastry products

Sweet milk

Sweet potato

Sweet cookies

It should be noted that there are no prohibited foods for people with diabetes. However, these foods mentioned above are not very recommended for this type of patients, since they constitute a significant increase in blood glucose.

Nutritive elements that decrease the glycemic index

As we found a series of foods that increase blood glucose levels, there are also a variety of nutrients and products that significantly help lower blood glucose levels; as well as to maintain healthy levels in the body regularly.

Protein combination: Cheese, Eggs, lean meats or dairy products. Fiber: Fruits with skin, vegetable salads, wheat bran, oatmeal or whole grains. Combination of fats from vegetable oils (olive, sunflower, etc.) To avoid increasing blood glucose levels, it is appropriate to avoid processed foods such as purslane or smoothies. In case of consuming potatoes or sweet potatoes, it is advisable to cool before consumption.

In short , diabetes people can consume carbohydrates with. However, they must minimize their intake and keep strict control over their blood glucose levels, to avoid any harm to health. In addition, we cannot forget the importance of doing physical exercise, since it is beneficial for the use of glucose accumulated in the blood for muscle function.

How to act before an increase in blood glucose

Occasionally, people with diabetes can cope with an episode of hyperglycemia with. That is, a high increase in blood glucose levels, due to, for example, a poor diet. In these cases, the affected person must have knowledge of the procedure to follow prior.

Blood glucose control

In this sense, experts in matter, they assure that it is essential to remain calm and not panic. So, to try to restore blood glucose levels, these are some of the most effective tips:

You should not be scared .

Try to stay relaxed.

Good hydration: Between 1 and two liters of water.

Eat foods that help lower blood glucose

Measure blood glucose level. If it is higher than 300 mg / dl you should see a doctor immediately

Receive insulin and / or fluids intravenously.

Although, there are serious cases in which you should contact a doctor to attack the problem and put a solution under the guidelines of a professional. Thus, if you develop some of these symptoms persist over time and, do not hesitate to ask for a medical appointment:

Tiredness , cold sweat or shaking.

Feeling of shortness of breath, discomfort and chest pain.

Painful urination and increased urinary frequency.

Loss of weight.

Prolonged nausea

Diarrhea not relieved by medication or diet modification

In case of heart palpitations or a sudden acceleration of the same.

In short, the best way to maintain adequate blood glucose levels is to eat a healthy diet, based on products such as rye bread, apple, oatmeal, sweet potato, legumes, nuts, yogurt, cod, garlic or avocados. Also do not forget to exercise regularly with.