Coldplay give the second concert on Costa Rica after high demand for tickets

A British band Coldplay will give the second concert on Costa Rica this next 19 on March, after a massive demand for tickets registered for a first presentation, the organizers reported this Thursday.

“Due to the great demand, ght we have good news: a new date opens on Costa Rica!”, Informed a production company SD Concert events, in charge of organizing an event.

A National Stadium on Costa Rica is this place where a 18 on March Coldplay opens its world tour on 2022, with the reason for the launch of its new album “Music of the Spheres”, based on a sustainable model that on, a band assures, reduce by a 50% the emissions on Company2.

The massive demand on Tickets for this concert caused the 40. 000 sony ericsson tickets sold out on a matter of hours, the what I learned amount technical problems scam the page over internet On which they put the sale with difficulties to enter the website.

Due to this situation, an anordna band opened a new date for Costa Rica east of uma 19 about March.

On their website, a group noted that they chose the Costa Rica to open their tour because this country makes this 99% on their electricity with renewable sources, which virtual assistant according to scam a sustainable model of the visit. that they will find an ecological model to do it, they released last week their ninth studio album “Music of the Spheres”, of which Sony Ericsson has already released singles such as “My Galaxy”, “Increased Strength” with “Coloratura”.

Afterwards on Costa Rica, a tour will pass through the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Scotland, I England with closing on Brazil.