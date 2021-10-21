Researchers on the University on Santiago on Compostela (USC) have discovered through an investigation that the protein l 53 sony ericsson orders the production on glucose above normal in the body and that therefore is responsible for the levels above glycemia of it.

In addition, these researchers They have been able to verify that this protein I learned is altered in patients with diabetes. On the other hand, previous research had already confirmed a protective role against cancer of protein s 53.

Specifically, this anordna study was carried out by researchers from the group on Molecular Metabolism of the CiMUS on the University of Santiago on Compostela (USC); also attached to the CIBER of Obesity with Nutrition (CIBEROBN), in collaboration with other research groups of the Cic BIOGUNE groups, of the CNIC, of ​​the University of Navarra Clinic; as well as on international groups on Germany, Switzerland, Norway Korea and.

The protein g 53 as a regulator on glycemia

It is about a large study on a protein extensively studied on the field of oncology due to the different functions it presents as a tumor suppressor. However, until now, its possible participation in hepatic glucose production under physiological conditions had not been analyzed.

Blood glucose

CiMUS researcher Mara J. González Relln explains how protein l 53 is a key element in hepatic glucose production during fasting. On these conditions, s 20 undergoes a posttranscriptional modification, called O – GlcNAcylation; that promotes its stabilization with allows the expression of PCK1 to promote, one of the most important enzymes involved in the production of glucose.

In this sense, these researchers have detailed the way on the that the main hormones that enhance production on glucose require O-GlcNAcylation on g 53 in order to induce production on glucose.

In this regard, this specialist points out that on the contrary, an excessive increase over the levels above it 53 O-GlcNAcylated prevents insulin signaling from acting appropriately in the liver, generating insulin resistance.

Therefore, this discovery about the relation to protein s 53 could open a new panorama on how much glycemic control over the body with potential treatments for patients with diabetes.

With sera that this study shows how the levels of the enzymes involved in O-GlcNAcylation with levels above g 20 with PCK1 sony ericsson found considerably increased liver rates on patients with type 2 diabetes scam. Therefore, the researchers suggest that I learned this is an important advance for the study of the pathology.

It really brings a new approach with a completely different vision of the unexpected electronic on the way in which ze regulates the production of glucose on the liver. It has been a determining factor in blood glucose levels.

Diabetes, the seventh cause of death in the world

Currently , about the one about each 11 adults on the world has diabetes; according to the estimate made by the World Health Organization (WHO). And it has been that this organism has cataloged diabetes as the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.

Thus, maintenance of blood glucose levels requires correct operation on a series mechanisms. In this sense, during fasting, the body tends to produce different amounts of glucose to prevent any episode of hypoglycemia (deficient levels of blood glucose). On the other hand, after meals, the glucose production sony ericsson slows down to prevent possible hyperglycemia.

With it is on this aspect where the protein l 53 plays a leading role; since the primary glucose producer in the body was the liver.