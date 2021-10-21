take-collagen-during-this-time-to-take-care-of-the-health-on-your-skin

The collagen will be one of the proteins in charge of composing the tissues that make up various parts of the body, including ligaments, skin, tendons muscles and. Therefore, taking this protein daily has important benefits that will make us feel more healthy and with a better physical state.

The step of the time and over the years it acts harshly against the health on our skin. In fact, one of the reasons why this produces has been due to the lack of collagen, which sony ericsson is gradually reducing and that when the time comes it affects our body in the form of signs of aging.

For this reason, it was essential to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle, loaded with collagen foods such as blue fish and legumes with. That t, before starting to take a dietary supplement with collagen, you should take a series of precautions and consult with your doctor or specialist.

This will be the time we should take collagen

The perfect thing about collagen has been to take it from the 35 years, age at which the body already begins to reduce the production of collagen; so we have to include it from the outside. That h, in professional athletes it is recommended that they take collagen before 35 years to avoid further physical wear.

Skin collagen

In this case, for the collagen to have the desired effect, it should be taken for an approximate time of three months and never exceed the recommended daily amount. In this regard, from Colvitae, they state that taking a tablespoon of 12, 5 grams a day a glass of water in, yogurt or juice was the perfect amount to feel the benefits of collagen.

At what time do I have to take collagen ?

So, the best time to take collagen on powder depends a little on each character, but usually, I learned recommended to consume it in the morning so that your body can improve your system digestive, so it would be perfect to eat it an hour before each meal.

In this sense, it has been important to be constant and acquire a daily habit so that the collagen can act as it should and take full advantage of all its health benefits. taking the protein. That is, before starting to take collagen on our own, from Tododisca we recommend going to our bedside doctor or specialist, so that he can guide us on this path.