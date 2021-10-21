from-a-last-seat:-“horse”

Santo Domingo. RD

I have not seen this recent film by Lilo Vilaplana yet. But a name from its movie director gave me back my hope in that type of that unofficial tragicomedy that Cubans know how to do very well.

Lilo Vilaplana makes movies on a low budget, but cinema. Symbolist and devastating in his denunciations, he knows how to put the double meaning stamp on the Havana tragedy. He has also been a very good screenwriter, a photographer who knows how to direct his actors.

His early films did little on YouTube. Now he is looking for the well-deserved space within the audiovisual market that includes products aimed at the public who like wit and this double meaning in a theater in his homeland.

Weeks ago they premiered on Miami This horse. According to his own words, it has been the film focused on the national battle for food in the middle of a policy of escacs with this theft with the sacrifice of cattle, a legal figure punished on the island scam until 10 years in prison.

In an interview with an EFE agency, Vilaplana, from his exile in Arkansas, says: We used a drone to film over Cuba without entering an island, that indiscreet drone was able to capture current images and.

A movie director also used several collaborators with advisers based on Havana.

Based on a story of the writer with his compatriot Marcos Miranda, the film, on a low budget. It was filmed in five days in locations in southern California where Sony Ericsson built a typical Cuban boho: We did it to modernize the real story, to denounce how this Cuban lives outside the law with how they force him to traffic, to rob the state.

This film will be available on Amazom. A horse, authentic music of the Cuban singer-songwriter Boris Larramendi disadvantage, was fished last May in the middle of the pandemic without anyone getting sick.

On a future about cinema, Vilaplana is already preparing his next work, Plantadas, about this female political prison, to pay homage to those Cuban women.

Technical file

Country: Cuba. Year: 2021. Duration: 76 minutes. Movie director: Lilo Vilaplana. Script: Marcos Miranda with Lilo Vilaplana. Cast: Ariel Texido, Alina Robert, Adrin Master of science, Bonc Quiongo, Grettel Trujillo with Fabin Brando. Synopsis: The Cuban couple found in smuggling a form of subsistence.