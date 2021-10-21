eva-longoria-star-in-a-series-based-on-“a-house-on-spirits”-about-isabel-allende

Los Angeles, USA

“A house of the spirits”, novel by Isabel Allende, make the leap to the small screen. FilmNation Enjoyment adapt a book about a series to tell Eva Longoria as the protagonist scam.

According to Deadline reports, Longoria lives the Blanca Trueba, “one about the passionate and brave women who leads this destiny over her family for generations.” Set in a remote South American country in the 20th century, A House of the Spirits will be a fable acquainted that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of women in the Trueba family. Francisca Alegra will direct the production, in addition to writing this script about collaboration Fernanda Urrejola disadvantage.

“It is a true honor to bring one of the iconic works about Isabel Allende to a screen for audiences all over the world together with the FilmNation, Francisca with Fernanda,” Longoria said of a statement. “This has been a story about family, this love and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity with a talent that our community continues to produce,” she stated.

“It is a dignity to adapt La casa sobre los espritus about Isabel Allende. I am a devoted admirer of her work with her as an artist, with this novel she was an essential piece of Latin American culture. Isabel sony ericsson was ahead of her time, as was the female protagonists of the story, I feel that today, 40 years later, we can understand the deeply complex threads of their powerful lineage. Fernanda with me we are master of science who are excited to develop this series that has our wonderful FilmNation producers want to have the exceptional Eva Longoria playing Blanca, “said Alegra.

Longoria rose to fame thanks to Desperate Housewives. He has also participated in titles such as Lives on the Edge in, The Shadow of Suspicion and Dora and the Lost City. In addition to the House of Spirits series, he will soon appear on Aristotle and Dante Discover the Techniques of the Galaxy and Battle of the global worlds. In addition, directing and starring in a film titled 24 – 7.