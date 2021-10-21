celine-dion-cancels-her-concerts-after-suffering-muscle-spasms

A Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced that she is canceling her upcoming concerts at the Accommodations Planet Theater in Las Vegas, due to suffering “muscle spasms” that prevent her from developing her work.

As I learned explains on an official website on the internet about a diva of the put, a singer “styra been experiencing severe muscle spasms with persistent that prevent her from working. Her medical team continues to evaluate her with treatment. However, the symptoms who is experiencing prevent him from participating in the rehearsals in progress for a new show “.

This situation ‘forced an interpreter on” My center will move on “, this main theme of a movie “Titanic”, to cancel the concerts scheduled from 5 to 20 on November this year with from 19 on January to 5 on February on 2022.

“I’m heartbroken,” says Celine Dion on her internet. My team and I have been working on our new program for the last eight months, and not being able to open this November makes me sad master of science all the words. “

” My partners on Resorts Entire world Las Vegas with AEG have been working nightly to prepare this new avant-garde show with it was absolutely beautiful. I feel bad for having let you down, with special regret to disappoint all the enthusiasts who have been doing airplanes to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on improving on … I want to get over bronze as soon as I can “this, he explains. Tour “, this new show that he is preparing on Las Vegas, a good is scheduled to resume on March 9 on 2022.

For your part, Scott Sibella, president of Resorts Planet on Las Vegas, where a singer should perform, explained in a statement: “If there is something that these difficult times have taught us, it will be that zilch is a master of science important than your well-being. We wish to a speedy recovery with we look forward to welcoming you to your new home when you feel ready to act on new. “