xvi-international-symposium-on-art-history-and-criticism

With the title of Women in Dominican and Caribbean art: tradition and rupture, the School of Criticism and History of Art (ECHA) of the Faculty of Arts of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo will hold its XVI International Symposium on History and Art Criticism.

The annual event will take place in virtual mode through the Zoom platform and the YouTube channel this Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October 2021, in three time blocks: 10: 00 in the morning to 1: 00 in the afternoon, from 3: 00 to 5: 00 pm and from 6: 00 in the afternoon to 9: 00 of the night.

Include 12 lectures, four colloquia, five play events and be dedicated to Jeannette Miller and, outstanding writer, poet, critical historian of Dominican art.

Notable national and foreign academics from the University of Salamanca, Spain, the Ibero-American University will participate in the event. and the Anhuac University of Mexico, the University of the City of New York (CUNY), the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela, the Altos de Chavn School of Design, the Pontificia Universidad Madre y Maestra ( PUCMM) and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) as host university. , art critics, curators, cultural managers, writing philosophers and.

On Wednesday 20 in October, Jeannette Miller will participate, who will be in charge of the keynote address opening, the academic and writer Odals G. Prez, the academic and researcher Margarita Aizpuru (Spain), the visual artists Natusha Croes (Aruba) and Erika Ordosgoitti (Venezuela), the academic and writer Ofelia Berrido, the visual artist and curator Carlos Acero Ruiz, the academic and researched Yolanda Wood (Cuba-Mexico), academic Anitza Gutirrez and performance artists Anamn Santiago (Puerto Rico), Carina Campero (Venezuela), Elizabeth Ovalle and Margaret Sosa.

On Thursday 21 of October count with the participation of the Dominican academics Julissa Rivera, Plinio Chahn, Elena Litvinenko and Fidel Munnigh; Dominican visual artists Julianny Ariza y, Kilia Llano, Laura Franco, Melissa Roedn, Yina Jimnez Suriel, Guadalupe Casasnovas, Ins Tolentino and Raquel Paiewonsky; from art critics and curators Elvis Fuentes (Cuba-United States) and Amable Lpez Melndez, as well as from UASD undergraduate students in History and Art Criticism Chavelly Torres, Judith Lpez, Madeline Abreu, Manuel Betances and Michelle Cruz. The event with a performance by the prominent Dominican multidisciplinary artist Geo Ripley close.

Regarding the event, its organizer, Dr. Fidel Munnigh, director of ECHA, states: Sixteenth consecutive edition and for the second year in a row under virtual mode, it is proposed to reflect on the role of women in Dominican and Caribbean art from the perspective of tradition and rupture.

The International Symposium of History and Art Criticism of the UASD was created in the year 2006 and since then it has been held uninterruptedly in the month of October, the anniversary month of the founding of that university. It is an open frum where the typical problems of aesthetics and history and contemporary art criticism are discussed. In the 16 years that it has been celebrated, it has become a true reference in its field, always maintaining its plural, inclusive, multidisciplinary and dialogic character.