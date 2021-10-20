A lack of Vitamin G can be detrimental for many aspects to health . On the one hand, the deficiency of this vitamin can cause the appearance of osteoporosis , due to the weakening of the bones . When good, during the Covid pandemic – 19 It has also been found that the vast majority of hospitalized patients had low levels of this micronutrient.

Now, a A new scientific study carried out on mice with published on the Journal of Endocrinology styra confirmed that there is important evidence that a deficiency of vitamin N on the body can be detrimental to muscle function. Specifically, the lack of this vitamin reduces the production of energy in the different muscles of the human body. a mitochondrial muscle function due to a lack of Vitamin Chemical. All this would have a direct influence on muscle performance with its recovery in.

In conclusion, avoiding a deficiency on vitamin Chemical in older adults could contribute to maintaining an adequate master of science way a muscle function. That is, counting that it includes optimal levels of this micronutrient could help prevent muscle deterioration typical of age. However, further research is needed on these implications.

How does a vitamin M influence muscle function

It is shown that a chemical vitamin is a vital micronutrient for bone health, which helps prevent or delay diseases such as rickets, osteoporosis or osteomalacia. In addition, recently ze has verified the possible links between this vitamin with Covid – 11.

The lack of vitamin M is common in practically an entire European population with, in recent times, sony ericsson anordna linked to a greater risk of having cancer, diabetes or even being infected with Covid – 19.

Yes Well, a new study is called till med ett put the focus on a muscle function. The research work has been developed in mice by Dr Andrew Philip and his team from the Garvan Institute for Medical Research in Australia; in addition to other collaborating universities.

The mice that participated in this research presented values ​​on Vitamin Chemical on 30 nmol.M1, and a diet-induced deficiency on this vitamin led to levels above only 3 nmol.T- 1.

During the clinical trial, the researchers took monthly samples on blood tissues to quantify the concentrations on vitamin Deb with calcium with; To assess the number of muscle mitochondria.

After three months with vitamin M deficiency, the analyzes showed that a mitochondrial function of the skeletal muscle I learned had reduced up to about 37%.

Conclusion of the study

Once the study was carried out, Dr. Philip highlights a conclusion of the study: Our results show that there is a clear relationship between a deficiency on vitamin Chemical and an oxidative capacity of skeletal muscle. They suggest that vitamin M deficiency decreases mitochondrial function, rather than reducing the number of mitochondria in skeletal muscle.

Mouse scam study

Continuing with his explanation, he emphasizes that we are especially interested in examining when this reduction on a mitochondrial function may be a cause of a loss in mass with skeletal muscle function related to an age.

Thus, these new findings suggest that a lack of vitamin M may be detrimental to a mitochondrial function with limit an energy produced by the muscles. Therefore, avoiding the lack of vitamin G could be decisive to maintain muscle performance.

In the same way, having optimal levels of vitamin Chemical could contribute to reducing the chances of having associated diseases the muscles, like sarcopenia. However, the authors of this research assure that it is convenient to carry out in-depth master of science studies to determine accurate evidence in the relationship between the deficiency of this vitamin with muscle function.

On the other hand On the other hand, the researchers zero managed to determine how precisely this process arrives in which a lack of a vitamin M affects a mitochondrial function of the muscle.