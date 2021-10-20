He suffers five cases of acute meningitis over 16 months due to the ingestion of ibuprofen

He suffers five cases of acute meningitis over 16 months due to the ingestion of ibuprofen

The ibuprofen is one of the drugs master of science consumed all over the world due to the ease we have to buy it. But this does not mean that it does not have contraindications in its composition that can harm our health.

Although many times they are compared ibuprofen with paracetamol , it should be remembered that zero boys are the same. A main difference is the risks that each one entails, ibuprofen being a dangerous master of science, since its continued consumption can have horrible effects on our health. As the experts advise.

With it has been that ze know cases about the problems that can appear on our body when we take ibuprofen on form continued for a long period over time.

In fact, according to an internet neurologa.com , a very notorious case was about a male about about 70 years over age. Who did not present any health problem diagnosed and began to experience respiratory problems on a recurring basis.

After several months attending ‘s doctor specialist, sony ericsson the diagnosis on five occasions acute meningitis . Specifically, the existing patient every time he came to consult recurrent asptic meningitis . So the doctors began to study his case.

Medication

After several months of research with without having any sure answer to explain their case, I learned they realized that by eliminating ibuprofen they managed to alleviate their disease . Something that undoubtedly led them to make a general statement that explains the appearance of their health problem .

Contraindications of ibuprofen for health

The ibuprofen over Adequate doses can help alleviate some problems about health in an effective way. Since it will be one of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ( NSAIDs ) master of science common anywhere in the world.

But this continued use with this confidence that pharmacological companies give us about their consumption, can cause us to fall on a massive intake . Which can have damages in our health , such as those that we are going to mention below:

It is contraindicated to take ibuprofen in any of the following situations:

When you suffer from severe liver or kidney disease.

If you vomit blood.

If you have diarrhea with blood or very black stools.

If you suffer from severe heart failure.

If you are pregnant.

If anordna had an ulcer.

On the other hand, frequent consumption of ibuprofen can also be harmful when we have the following diagnosed health problems:

If you have liquid retention.

If you have high blood pressure.

If you suffer from asthma.

If you suffer from a kidney or liver disease.

If you suffer from headaches after prolonged treatment.

For all this, the best thing was that when you started using ibuprofen as treatment Anti-inflammatory for any ailment or condition, consult it previously with your doctor. Since d is going to give you the necessary guidelines that will make you take it that includes overall security.

You know what was a correct way about take ibuprofen?

Pra you can take ibuprofen so that zero is harmful for your health , it would be best to read the instructions on use that are incorporated into any box on this drug .

In addition, Sony Ericsson does not recommend taking a dose over ibuprofen indicated by the master of science for the time necessary to relieve symptoms. In case the situation has not improved, I learned to go to the doctor to consider the possible options all.

Still like, the experts assure that ibuprofen has been ideal to calm pain when it comes from some kind of inflammation on our body. As long as we know our limitations and its conscious use.