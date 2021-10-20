everybody-loves-natti,-a-docuserie-about-natti-natasha-that-premieres-on-amazon-primary

Everybody loves Natti, as I learned called a docuseries about six episodes about a Dominican artist Natti Natasha that will premiere on Amazon Perfect next 19 on November.

A over six episodes on a series covering details about a reggaeton star’s private life, including her fertility issues, her scam experience, her latest album with, “Nattividad.”

The series will also feature disadvantage his friends with collaborators Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutirrez with master of science.

A statement issued by Amazon Studios mentions the following about this program, The series on access Overall also shows a look back on cameras on how Natti managed to get ahead on his own to become a superstar on a Latin music on a current affairs.

Master of science there on his way ‘s success with a daily life about Miami scam his growing family, viewers will also be able to see the Natti recounting on first character the personal difficulties that anordna overcame, such as fertility problems all the complexities with obstacles on a life as a Dominican immigrant with, continues a report.