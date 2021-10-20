Camilo arrives with two performances in RD with his tour In my hands

Camilo arrives with two performances in RD with his tour In my hands

For the first time in his career, the renowned artist Camilo arrives on the Dominican stage with a concert full of energy and successes in the best moment of his history.

And the singer-songwriter performs de Vida de Rico brings the In my hands Tour to the Eduardo Brito National Theater with two performances on December 7 and 8, in the Carlos Piantini room, scheduled for 8: 30 of the night under the production of Csar Surez Jr.

The success of the Colombian multi-award winner is reflected in the opening of this new function for December 7.

Camilo Echeverry Correa, known simply as Camilo, is a musician, multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and. He has become the highest Latin Grammy nominee 2021 with 10 nominations. In addition, he has won several Grammys, Lo Nuestro and recently became the biggest winner of the Monitor Music Award.

Camilo has composed for artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, a los Montaner, Becky G, Juanes , Leslie Grace, Bad Bunny, Bomba Estreo, among others, also recording as Selena Gmez, Shakira, Shawn Mndez, Cristian Nodal, Pedro Cap, Mau and Ricky, Kany Garca, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro and Evaluna, among others like the Dominican EL Alpha.

It should be noted that in the beginning Camilo released the records Reglame tu corazn, in the 2008, and then Traffic of Feelings (2011), with Sony Music Andino. Then a two-year musical absence introduced Let me love you today.

Currently her long list of hits includes Tutu, Tousled, Expensive clothes, Favorite, 999, For the first time, Unknown, Half, Amen, If you say yes, Machu Picchu, Beb, Tatto, among others.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, National Supermarket and Jumbo. At RD $ 4, 500 on a balcony; RD $ 6, 000 stalls; RD $ 7, 500 in Special Guest, and RD $ 10, 000 on Front Stage. For more information: 809 – 227 – 1344.

It should be noted that the agreement will have the different health protocols implemented and defined by the Ministry of Public Health and the Government of the Dominican Republic.