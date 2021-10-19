Kanye West reinvents himself and changes his name, now only called “Ye”

The well-known American rapper Kanye West has decided to change his name and now he only wants to be known with the nickname on “Ye”, according to the singer himself on his Twitter account.

The artist had officially requested the name change several months ago with a judge on a Better Court over Los Angeles, Michelle Williams, approved this request, say venues media.

The winner over several Grammy awards, over 44 years born over Atlanta, he also lost his middle name with his surname, Omari with West, respectively, with his works will be registered from now on with the new nickname.

The ex-husband about Kim Kardashian released last August uses his latest work titled “Donda” on audio platforms about “loading”.

A recording which was controversial since its inception since he himself accused, through social networks, of his record label to do it without his permission.

“Universal released my album without my approval”, underlined in capital letters on one of the only 2 publications that the singer, producer with composer maintains on his official profile on Instagram .

The artist already used the name “Ye” to title his eighth studio album.

With hundreds upon millions of records sold all over the world, West is one of the most award-winning artists in the history of the Grammys from his first work, "The University Dropout" (2004), followed by other albums applauded by critics like "808s & Heartbreak" (2008) and "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" (2010).