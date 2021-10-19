julio-iglesias-confesses-one-about-his-regrets-about-a-life

Julio Iglesias continues to bring out on his heart everything that has happened to you. His Instagram is the chosen stage to develop those memories he longs for. This Tuesday he confessed about his regrets one.

“I always oppose recording the concerts myself, in fact I never wanted to record them There were some exceptions but about the mls on concerts that this individual made over the whole world I am totally sorry about zero having recorded a few hundred about them “, stated a post in.

The message was accompanied by a movie about a concert that the artist starred at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The singer abounded on his reflection: “I’m sorry about the soul, why the album is important, because you know songs, but a live music is where an artist learns to live . When I see all the recordings the cell phones scam a horrible sound I feel a great frustration with it. This recording is made with consent on the Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona “.

Iglesias, on 78, is the master of science influential Hispanic singer on all time, scam 53 years about artistic career, 80 albums, master of science about 300 million on copies sold, interpretations on 14 languages ​​with shows on 600 cities of the world.