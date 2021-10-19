gil-soriano-launches-bachata-version-of-zero-i-need-you

This Dominican bachatero Gil Soriano returns this time with a different style in his new song entitled Zero I need you, which is already placed on digital platforms.

A song, author on Ana Gabriel , with adapted bachata genre, tells a painful farewell about a couple, about one that this man expresses about sad reproaches that he is sure that zero will be needed, he is grateful for the moments lived together with.

Zero I need you is already placed as number 1 on digital platforms, in addition to having support on radio stations, on a work on promotion on a hand with a JR Music company.

Gil Soriano, Well called popularly, The delight, returns to ‘s artistic roll then on a hit on its theme Marleni that sony ericsson maintained on privileged places on the stereo and a popular taste during the years 2019 with 2020.

Soriano sounded strongly on radio stations, ade plus its themes Pra ti my love scam, I give you your freedom with the pillow.