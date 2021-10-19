garnier-sweeps-srum-with-vitamin-c-that-prevents-wrinkles-and-removes-blemishes

There are different nutrients and elements that help strengthen and preserve the health of the skin of people. A clear example of this is vitamin C , collagen or vitamin A . Therefore, the vast majority of cosmetics intended for this purpose incorporate these nutrients beneficial for the skin among their ingredients.

In this sense, the well-known brand of Garnier has recently launched its new and successful product in Spain. It is a srum with vitamin C that helps prevent the appearance of wrinkles and removes blemishes from the face.

This new product was released on the market during this month of October 2021 and has already become a benchmark in sales in terms of facial skin care.

Why is vitamin C important for skin health?

As a general rule, vitamin C is a fundamental nutrient for health in many ways. It offers benefits for the functioning of the immune system, the health of the gums or also the well-being of the skin, among other aspects.

Garnier Srum with Vitamin C

Thus, vitamin C is essential for the skin for two main reasons. The first of these is that it has an antioxidant function and helps fight free radicals that can cause oxidative stress in skin cells.

But on the other hand, vitamin C is also an essential nutrient for stimulating collagen production in the body. And it is that collagen is the most important protein for skin health, because it acts as a tissue connector, allows a young and elastic skin and.

Thus, vitamin C is a nutrient found mainly citrus fruits and vegetables in, such as kiwi, orange, lemon, spinach, broccoli, parsley, papaya, peach, Brussels sprout, red pepper or berries.

New Garnier srum

The new Garnier srum stands out mainly for its three main ingredients: Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Slicolic acid. The combination of these three powerful active ingredients make this product an ideal alternative for facial skin care.

The application of this serum with vitamin C helps prevent wrinkles, but Mainly it allows to visibly reduce dark spots, enhances the luminosity of the face and.

From Garnier ensure that their product has laboratory-tested efficacy over a six-day period. That is, after six days of applying this srum, the dark spots on the face are visibly reduced.

In addition, they ensure that after 56 das notars – 43% contrast in dark spots. It adapts to all types of skin tones and, and its benefits are dermatologically tested.

The recommended way of application is twice a day, one in the morning and one at night time. In addition, this product has extracts of lemon, a food known for its luminosity and antioxidant properties.

Thus, the market price of this srum with vitamin C is 12, 95 euros and can be purchased directly through the Amazon platform.