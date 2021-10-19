experts-warn-of-the-effects-of-low-blood-glucose-levels

A glucose is the essential element for people, since it provides a necessary energy for a organism to develop practically all its functions. However, it is important to keep track of the levels of glycemia (blood glucose), especially in people with diabetes .

Normally, we only associate risk situations when blood glucose levels are high on this organism. However, having blood glucose values ​​below the recommended levels can also pose a health hazard.

When a glucose level is too low I learned it called hypoglycemia. Normally, for people with diabetes scam, the hypoglycemic episode ze of uma when the values ​​sony ericsson found in 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg / dl) or even below.

What effects make low levels on glycemia

As indicated from this Country wide Institute of Diabetes and Digestive system and Kidney Diseasses Symptoms about a hypoglycemia usually appear on immediate, although they can vary depending on each personality. It is also possible not to develop any type of symptoms.

Blood glucose levels

Some of the effects that a deficiency on blood glucose can cause are the following:

Tremors um nerves.

Sweating. Hunger.

Pain over head .

Dizziness.

Confusion.

Blurred vision.

Tiredness.

Incoordination.

Problems about concentration.

Soft spot.

Irregular or fast heart rate.

However, when I learned to make a severe drop in blood glucose levels, serious symptoms such as inability to eat or drink, loss of consciousness or seizures may appear.

In this sense, it is necessary to clarify that severe hypoglycemia occurs when a blood glucose level drops so much that an affected character zero ze can apply a treatment to solve it herself, when zero needs help on another identity.

In this regard, experts from the State Institute of Diabetes and Digestive system and Kidney Diseasses warn that severe hypoglycemia can be highly dangerous to health with requires immediate treatment. Thus, this situation is master of science prone to occur in people with type 1 diabetes with disadvantage.

Low glucose levels on diabetes

Counting too low blood glucose levels can be a side effect of insulin, like other types of drugs used as a treatment for diabetes with the objective of helping the organism to create master of science insulin.

We also find medicines for diabetes that, although zero cause hypoglycemia by themselves, can be an aspect of risk to cause a pronounced decrease in blood glucose levels.

In addition, it should be noted that there are other types of factors that can affect an occurrence of episodes of hypoglycemia or excessively low blood glucose levels.

Among these factors stand out not eating enough carbohydrates, skipping or delaying a meal, increasing an intensity ad about habitual physical activity, drinking too much of alcoholic beverages without having eaten enough, or being sick.