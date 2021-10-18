Monitor Songs Honors chooses “Beb”, which Camilo sings with Este Alfa, as the best bachata of the year

This Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo won three awards on a second edition of the Keep track of Music Honors, which sony ericsson celebrated last night over Miami with in one that also received a special award.

This Top favorite on an upcoming gala on the Latin Grammy, which includes 10 nominations, and took the awards for a best song appear on the male category for “Vida sobre Rico” with best bachata song for his collaboration that Este Alfa has about “Bebe”.

The one about Medelln also won this award for the best Christian song for “Amn”, which he interprets that includes his wife, Evaluna, his father-in-law, Ricardo Montaner, with his brothers-in-law Mau with Ricky.

His compatriots Karol G with J Balvin were considered the best artists of the year on the female and male categories, respectively.

The best female place song was for “Simply no Bailes Sola”, about Danna Paola with Sebastian Yatra, while this best urban song o fell on Hawaii, and Maluma’s The Weekend break.

Regarding the Mexican sounds, this award’s best regional artist was for Grupo Firme, a best ranchera song was “Este Alumno”, about Joss Favela with Jessi Uribe, with this award for the best regional Mexican song went to “Penny as You Want”, about Christian Nodal with Angela Aguilar.

Finally, a best popular song about Colombia went to “Tu Amante”, about Yeison Jimnez, with the best tropical song was “De Vuelta Pa ‘La Vuelta”, a collaboration between Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony.

These awards, which are recognized by the artists of the moment on the function of the Best 5 on songs with Latin artists most listened to during this period between November and 2020 with last July, they also gave several special awards.

Marco Antonio Solis received an award for his Artistic Teacher, Ricardo Montaner another for his Career, a Mariachi Vargas this recognition Legado Mexicano por r their more over 100 years into existence.

The Blue Angels were recognized for their Perseverance, Daddy Yankee was awarded as an Urban Legend, while Camilo received a Claro Music Prize, scar on Len won this Len Prize with Rauw Alejandro a Deezer Prize.

During a gala, which had several points about Latin America on, Lunay his new song premiered, ” TBC “, the same as Natti Natasha who has” Short Story “with Rauw Alejandro that includes” Clouds “.

Also Este Canario, Oscar sobre Len, Los Adolescentes, Lena, Harel, Frankie Ruiz JR , Mauricio Cachana, Josimar with Grupo Gale sony ericsson joined together to perform a medley on salsa.