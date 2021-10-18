in-santiago-it-is-commented:-jarabacoa-is-still-fashionable

Good morning! Jarabacoa is still fashionable, now more with the many real estate projects developing rapidly and many people from various countries and from here interested in buying these summer houses, have even built large mansions to live and settle there, others do mountain tourism. Recently, former president Hiplito Meja inaugurated, with great fanfare, the presence of President Luis Abinader with, a large-scale, ecological, real estate tourism project that will further help promote this area that attracts more people every day.

Solve the road

I don’t know what the government will do for road development, because how difficult and dangerous the road is , Now there are more vehicles than ever passing through it, on weekends big plugs, even reckless passes on weekdays I know it is chaos and, how many big trucks going up and several of them that stay in the way because they cannot go up. Imagine if the brakes fail, or think about it and if it rains there are usually landslides and huge stones. Nice that it is to the city of eternal spring to travel, but you have to do something urgent the road that leads to this heavenly place with.

The lapidary phrase

The journalist Vctor Maan, who is part of the staff of our program, has great experience as a journalist of life and lasted more than twenty years covering the palatial fountain for the Daily List and other means, for his great knowledge of what always happens that. Maan always uses a phrase that he has made his own in the program in relation to what happens in our country, he says This turns around, it has become so popular that other commentators use it, giving credit to Maan, and it is true, life turns, today you are and tomorrow you may be above or be a potentate below. Do not step on anyone because you are in power, because you are a millionaire or because you have fame, since at any moment this turns around.

Back

We finally started last Monday to carry out the television program from the television plant after a year and a half broadcasting on Zoom, it is the trend, but it is not the same, with these companies telephone companies providing us with such bad service, when we were at our best, the signal to someone in the group went away. Doing it virtually has its advantage, because we can interview people from anywhere in the world or lead the program if we go on a trip and work from wherever we are. Until next time.