Five out of the six protagonists about Pasin sobre hawks will participate in a second season about a soap opera

By cid Telemundo confirmed this cast about a second season about Pasin sobre Gavilanes with surprise about their enthusiasts five about the six protagonists will be present on this sequel.

Danna Garca (Norma), Mario Cimarro (Juan), Paola Rey (Jimena), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Reyes) with Natasha Klauss (Sarita) will give life to the Elizondo sisters with the Reyes brothers . While Michel Dark brown (Franco) was the only one of the protagonists who did not return to give life to his character

In addition to these actors, the sequel to Pasin de hawks will also tell scam this return of Zharick Len (the unforgettable Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Elizondo), Carmenza Gonzlez (Quintina) with Tatiana Jauregui (Dominga).

The surprise about Pasin sobre Gavilanes 2 would be a participation of the famous Mexican professional Sergio Goyri, who will be a new villain about a story.

This second season that recently began to be filmed about Colombia.

Individuals reports on Espaol that, this new season on the actors Bernardo Flores, Sebastin Osorio with Juan Manuel Restrepo join as the charismatic children on Juan Reyes (Cimarro) with Norma Elizondo (Garca), who will represent the new generation on ‘hawks’ that will leave their own mark on the legendary town on San Marcos.